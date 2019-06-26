Candy-themed beer, cat art, a skate party at Able Seedhouse: A-List 6.26

'The Vampire's Kiss'

WEDNESDAY 6.26

Vampire’s Kiss

Brunson’s Pub

When Vampire’s Kiss came out in 1989, a New York Times reviewer stated that “the film is dominated and destroyed by Mr. Cage’s chaotic, self-indulgent performance.” If you’re familiar with Nicolas Cage’s all-or-nothing acting style, then you probably know exactly what this critic is talking about. You can also assume that the actor is giving us an iconic performance. In this cinematic bomb (that eventually went on to become a cult classic), Cage plays a high-strung yuppie. When a bat flies into his apartment during a booze-fueled sex session, he’s intrigued to discover that he finds the ordeal arousing. A few days later, a kinkster/blood drinking lady (Jennifer Beals) bites his neck, and his journey into vampirism—and insanity—begins, complete with plastic vampire teeth. Thank god there will be beer at this screening, which is part of Trash Film Debauchery’s Traveling Picture Show series. This summer they’ll be sharing shitty films with us at various bars in the Twin Cities. Upcoming events include Showgirls at MacKenzie’s Pub and Death Bed: The Bed That Eats at Palmer’s Bar. 8:30 p.m. Free. 956 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-447-2483. —Jessica Armbruster

Great River Shakespeare Festival

Winona State University

Every summer, the Great River Shakespeare Festival turns Winona’s bluff country into the setting for a selection of Shakespeare plays and contemporary selections curated around a common theme. This year’s topics, says artistic director Doug Scholz-Carlson, include forgiveness and reconciliation. The plays include Macbeth (“I guess our catchphrase is ‘bloody good fun’”), Cymbeline, a new adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters, Nilaja Sun’s No Child..., and a highly unusual show by a playwright who for years wasn’t allowed to leave Iran because he refused to do his obligatory military service. Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit is performed each time by a single actor who’s never read the script; the performer opens a sealed envelope, and everyone in the theater keeps the play’s contents a secret. “We have themes that connect the shows together,” says Scholz-Carlson, “but we’re really talking about what it is to be a human being.” Find tickets and more details at grsf.org. $10-$49. 121 E. Third St., Winona; 507-474-7900. Through August 4 —Jay Gabler

Erica Rhodes

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Comedian Erica Rhodes first pursued a career in acting, where she wound up doing a lot of web series and horror films. Eventually she sought new representation. Looking to expand her career, her new manager suggested she try standup, which she eventually did to much success. A top headliner today, Rhodes is sometimes compared to Maria Bamford. Though vocally the two are similar, her comedy is much different, focusing on more traditional set-up/punchline material inspired by her life and observing others. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Shane Torres

Acme Comedy Co.

Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, Shane Torres was a comedy fan, but didn’t see any avenue to pursue it as a career in his hometown. Tending bar and partying in his early 20s, he longed for more. “I could see myself doing that forever, and I didn’t want that, so I got in my car and left,” he says. “I went to San Francisco to study music.” He did make it to Northern California, but his plan didn’t work out. “I was going to take voice lessons,” he says, “but it turns out I’m not a very good singer.” While he enjoyed playing in bands in high school, taking it more seriously wasn’t fun at all. A friend told him he should join her in Portland, so he did. There he fell into the same old rut of tending bar and partying, until the night he wandered into a comedy club. Intrigued, he signed up for an open mic. “I got very lucky,” he says. “It changed my life.” Today, he’s logged several TV appearances and headlines clubs across the country. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Cats: They're watching us. Cats of the Wedge

THURSDAY 6.27

Cat Tour 2019

Mueller Park

If you’ve ever taken a walk through the Wedge neighborhood, you’ve probably inadvertently made eye contact with a cat. Kitties gazing out from screened windows are as much a part of the area as hipsters on bikes, a packed patio at Leaning Tower, and the Hum’s neon sign. This week, expert cat tour guide Chet Wedgely will return for the third year in a row to take folks on a feline journey, pointing out the best cats in the ’hood. Hosted by local news source (and iconic twitter account) Wedge LIVE, this 1.5-mile walking tour may include Rickets, a gray, leash-lovin’ kitty; Nanette Cleopatra Philivant, an “orange, long-haired diva queen”; and Smokey, a cat who once broke an old window. Residents in the area looking for local cat fame can register their pets to possibly be included in the tour at wedgelive.com. Get there early for limited-edition buttons. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

John Leguizamo

Historic State Theatre

A lecture might sound like a sedate affair, unless the instructor happens to be the charismatic, seemingly inexhaustible John Leguizamo. A prolific actor on stage and screen, Leguizamo has portrayed an eclectic range of roles, but his most recent one-man show, the acclaimed Latin History for Morons, is a revelatory work of cultural insight and social urgency. Appalled by the dearth of Latino figures in American history textbooks, Leguizamo envisioned the piece as a humorous but heartfelt corrective to the whitewashed accounts that relegate a rich heritage to the narrowest margins of our collective identity (if not omitting their contributions altogether). Calling upon his dynamic performance style, Leguizamo morphs throughout the presentation, from erudite to manic, all the while keeping his attention centered on the reclamation of a culture’s purloined legacy. While indignation does arise during the occasional rant, Leguizamo is more intent on illuminating the importance of representation with all of the tools in his repertoire, including his skills as a standup comic. Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, this Minneapolis stop on Leguizamo’s national tour promises an evening of cultural appreciation delivered with insightful hilarity. 7:30 p.m. $49-$109. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason

Tin Whiskers experiments with candy bars again. Tin Whiskers

FRIDAY 6.28

Bit-O-Honey Blonde Tap Release

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

While a beer and candy company collab might sound like something Willy Wonka would do if he was peddling sweets to adults, we assure you that this beer is very real. St. Paul brewery Tin Whiskers is teaming up with Minnesota sweets shiller Pearson’s Candy Company for a very special mashup of light ale and Bit-O-Honey. The resulting brew, Bit-O-Honey Blonde, should be an easy-to-drink summertime treat, with a hint of the beloved taffy, which is made with the sweet stuff and almonds. This Friday, the new brew will be on tap for those to try, or pick up a crowler to take home. The crew will have the infamous candy on hand, too, so you can try it paired with the beer. 3 to 11 p.m. Free. 125 Ninth St. E., Unit 127, St. Paul; 651-330-4734. —Jessica Armbruster

Pay Gap Comedy Tour

Parkway Theater

Mary Jo Pehl is a Twin Cities comedy legend. Since getting her start in the 1980s, Pehl has had an iconic run on the original Mystery Science Theater 3000, performed countless sold-out shows, and published a number of literary works. And yet, in 2019, she’s still trying to help female comics receive equal footing. “When I first got started, they would introduce me as, ‘Our next performer is a female comedian!’ Like they had to tell the audience to buckle their seatbelts because the mood in the room was about to change,” she says. While the local comedy scene has evolved, women in comedy face the same challenges as those in most other industries, including the ever-present pay gap. To help fight back, Pehl, along with fellow comedians Shannan Paul, Carolyn Pool, Shanan Custer, Tiffany Norton, Ellie Hino, and Khadijah Cooper, are forming a comedy super group for one night only to help support organizations dedicated to stopping violence against women. “I love that it’s not all standup,” Pehl says. “It has a real variety-show vibe. I totally love it. We’ve got a variety of different comics who talk about different things, and who are at different points in our careers.” While the show is made up of all women, Pehl says the beauty of the event is that it is elevating the audience as much as it is the performers. “It’s important to have shows where everyone is represented. It’s not about being a female show, or compartmentalized in any way. It also elevates the audience’s expectations that it’s just about coming to hear people be funny.” $30-$40. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Patrick Strait

2019 USA Taekwondo Championships

Minneapolis Convention Center

In its undiluted form in which combatants attack and counter with exacting agility and lightning-quick kicks, taekwondo proves a thrilling spectacle. Twin Cities audiences will have a chance to witness the sport’s signature maneuvers as the Minneapolis Convention Center plays host to the 2019 USA Taekwondo Championships. Organized by the national governing board of taekwondo in the United States (the group responsible for overseeing Olympic participation), the weeklong event will showcase some 4,000 athletes competing to be the best in their respective divisions. Matches will offer a vast spectrum of aspiring champions, from promising neophytes to seasoned fighters, in a wide range of classes segmented by age, sex, weight, and skill levels. The event also features a fascinating roster of sparring sessions and board-breaking demonstrations. Having not had a USA Taekwondo event in the area since 2002 (when the Metrodome hosted the Junior Olympics Taekwondo Championships), Twin Cities audiences are overdue for an exhibition of the exceptional athleticism required to reach the top of this exacting martial art. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. $11-$16 day pass; $84 all event pass. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through July 4 —Brad Richason

Guys and Dolls

Guthrie Theater

Adapted from a series of stories by Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls is set in a highly stylized version of Midtown Manhattan in the 1930s. The musical follows the parallel paths of two inveterate gamblers, Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit, as they attempt to mount an epic underground craps game while simultaneously beating the odds at romance. For Nathan, that means coming to terms with his feelings for nightclub performer Miss Adelaide, his long-suffering fiancée of 14 years. By contrast, Sky’s wooing of the morally upright Sarah Brown, leader of the charitable Save-a-Soul Mission, is founded on a wager. Befitting the heightened sentiments of musical romances, Sky and Sarah are soon swooning over one another to the enchanting tunes of Frank Loesser. Ideally positioned as a summer crowd-pleaser, this Kent Gash-directed production is sure to pay off in spectacular fashion thanks to an ensemble headlined by Jeremiah James, Olivia Hernandez, Rodney Gardiner, and Kirsten M. Wyatt. The show is in previews through June 27. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays; check online for 1 p.m. matinees. $34-$93. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 25 —Brad Richason

Hip-Hop Architecture Neighborhood Celebration Chad Holder

SATURDAY 6.29

Hip-Hop Architecture Neighborhood Celebration

SpringBox

What is hip-hop architecture? Come to Springboard for the Arts’ new space to find out. In “Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture,” Sekou Cooke, assistant professor at the Syracuse University School of Architecture, has curated an exhibition of 21 designers, researchers, and students who are a part of the emerging movement. This Saturday, featured artist James Garrett, a recipient of the 2019 national AIA Young Architects Award and principal of 4RM+ULA architecture, will be presenting in the space as part of a neighborhood block party. Juxtaposition Arts is also part of the event. This is a chance to check out this exhibition, which is getting national attention, and hear from experts on what the movement is all about. 5 to 8 p.m. Free. 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul. —Sheila Regan

No Doy: A Skate-Surf Beach Party

Able Seedhouse & Brewery

This Saturday, Able Seedhouse & Brewery is turning its parking lot into a rad party celebrating all things skate and surf. Watch people attempt various moves and check out gear from the likes of 3rd Lair, Cal Surf, Zombie Boardshop, Obsolete Skateboards, and others. The party will also celebrate the release of No Doy, Able’s new sour beer with notes of pink guava and mango, while Animales Barbeque will serve up eats. Proceeds from the party will benefit City of Skate, a group of skateboarders and parents working on building more skateparks in the cities (their most recent effort being Juxtaposition Arts’ new skate plaza) and improving the ones we already have. All ages. 3 to 9 p.m. Free; $5 to drink. 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642. —Jessica Armbruster

UFC Fight Night

Target Center

It’s been seven long years since the Ultimate Fighting Championship brought the Octagon to Minneapolis. Fortunately, much like rap-rock music and Affliction T-shirts, dudes getting punched in the face never goes out of style. This Saturday night, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will go toe-to-toe with Franics “the Predator” Ngannou at the main event of UFC Fight Night in what is likely to decide who gets the next crack at the current UFC champ. The 13-fight card also includes superstars like Joseph Benavidez, Demian Maia, and Mankato’s own Dan “the Hitman” Moret. Splitting his time between Minnesota Martial Arts Academy and the MMA Lab in Arizona, Moret is a submission specialist, with eight tap-outs in his 13 career victories. He’ll meet Jared “Flash” Gordon in a lightweight bout on the preliminary portion of the card, which will be broadcast live on ESPN. Seeing as how the last time UFC came to town we were in the first term of the Obama era, this could be your last chance to bring the pain and witness a hometown brawl in the Octagon for quite some time. 5 p.m. $80-$175. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900. —Patrick Strait

Napoleon Dynamite

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

When we last saw them, Uncle Rico had found love, Pedro was class president, and... what did happen to Napoleon Dynamite in the end? This Saturday, the stars of this cinematic masterpiece will gather at the Ordway to talk about the 2004 film that changed their lives. Fans can pre-game by taking selfies with Jerry the Llama or by enrolling in the trivia competition. Then they can watch a special screening of the flick and partake in a Q&A with Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), moderated by local instigator Miss Shannan Paul. Asian Invasion and Adams Gyros will serve food at Rice Park before the party, but you’ll have to find your own tots. 7:30 p.m. $48-$58. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. —Loren Green

"The Mystery of Cats" Jana Komaritsa

SUNDAY 6.30

Mystery of Cats: Cat Art Festival

A-Mill Artist Lofts

End your weekend with a cat party this Sunday. The daylong event will feature a variety of artwork inspired by kitties, including adorable paintings, sparkly jewelry, and punk-rock cat pillows (yes, that’s a thing). Feline-themed music and videos will screen throughout the day, and folks can watch Charlene Perkey create cat artwork live. Other festivities include face painting for kids, hands-on craft activities, tarot readings, and a silent auction for Diabetic Cat Help. Noon to 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster