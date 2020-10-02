Candy bar beer, bands on vans, EDM in a magic forest: 25 great things to do this weekend

Nut Goodie Porter

FRIDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

Nut Goodie Porter Tap and Crowler Release Weekend

The candy bar collab returns on tap Fri.-Sun. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 9th St. E., St. Paul.

Uptoberfest

Featuring freebies, Oktoberfest eats, and more. Fri.-Sat. Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon, Minneapolis.

The Enchanted Forest at RaptureMN

With local EDM producers, laser lights, fire performances, aerial acrobatics, and a video game bar. 21+. $10-$15 cover; $5 if you bring LED flow props, incorporate LEDs into your costume, or if you dress up as a mythical beast or woodland creature. 15 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

John DeBoer

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Adam Hunter

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; 9:30 p.m. Sat. $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Rio Nido

Outside on the Lakeside Cafe. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Joyann Parker Band

7 p.m. Sept. 25; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Friend Dog

Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18. Free; reservations required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.



Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: the Bob Pat Band Friday, Katy Vernon Saturday, and BOB (tribute band) Sunday. For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, just-picked apples available for purchase, hayrides, giant slide, zip lines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. Tickets and more info at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Sept. 11-Nov. 1; $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

What's at stake: A giant check for $101. Scream It Off Screen

Virtual stuff to do:

SCREAM it off SCREEN | October Short Film Competition

Folks submit short films to stream; viewers vote who wins $101.01. Watch it on YouTube at 9 p.m.

We Take Everything with Us

Virtual film screenings featuring new works by local and regional emerging filmmakers, guest curated by Valérie Déus and Merit Thursday, programmers and hosts of FilmNorth’s monthly Cinema Lounge series. Presented by Walker Art Center. More info at walkerart.org/calendar/2020/we-take-everything-with-us. Sept. 22-Oct. 6; Free.

Bands on Vans

SATURDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

MCN6 Music Channel Presents "Bands On Vans" Series

People will be driving around Northeast with a band atop their van to bring a live set to both Grumpy's and 331 Club with a different artist each week. This weekend: Turn, Turn, Turn. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. for Grumpy's NE; 7:30 p.m. for 331 Club.

Harvest Fest

With five barrel-aged versions of Boom Island favorites, Harvest Pumpkin Pie Ale, live music by Miss Myra (6-8 p.m.), BBQ, and timed tappings. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minneapolis.

Renaissance Faire Day at White Bear Meadery

Come in costume and receive 15% off. Festivities include BBQ, Ren Fest turkey legs, and the Cookies & Cream dessert food truck; entertainment by the Viking Encampment; and 16 varieties of mead outside and indoors. Noon to 1 a.m. White Bear Meadery, 1595 County Rd. E, Gem Lake.

Oktoberfest at Sundance

Featuring a meat raffle, food trucks, music from DJ Rockin Raymond and Austin Healy. Bring a lawn chair. 3-11 p.m. Sat. Sundance Entertainment Center, 15240 113th Ave. N., Maple Grove.

ExperTease Fitness

ExFit & Minnsky Blowout Downsizing Sale



Hundreds of items include costumes, shoes, props, accessories, household items, holiday decorations, fitness equipment, safety mats, formal gowns, wedding dresses, tables, fabrics, furniture, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1517 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest in the Outfield: Bacon & Beer in the Ballpark

Beer and bacon eats and drinks at CHS Field. Find tickets and sign up here: bit.ly/OktoberfestOutfield

Sinatra! with The Andrew Walesch Big Band

7 p.m. Sat.; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite Renaissance Festival foods, with live entertainment and featured artisans. Tickets and more info at www.renaissancefest.com/parade. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 19-Oct. 4; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2; $20 per vehicle. Renaissance Festival Site, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee; 952-445-7361.

Virtual stuff to do:

Kao Kalia Yang

The author gives a virtual reading of her forthcoming picture book, 'The Most Beautiful Thing.' 10 a.m. Sat. Click the link to register for this Zoom webinar: https://wlkr.art/2RsiDxB.



Sassy Lassy Trivia

Online trivia contests every Wednesday and Saturday, with special "Music & Movies" themed trivia on Wednesdays. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at Sassy Lassy's Facebook page. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 13-July 1; Free. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

Pickup Truck Opera

SUNDAY:

Stuff to do in-person:

5 Pop-up performance of the Pickup Truck Opera

Enjoy five short pop-up performances of a work-in-progress over the next few weeks. 'Pickup Truck Opera: Volume One, The Odysseyi is on Sunday, October 4, at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and South Chatsworth Street, St. Paul.

William E. Duncan - The Music Of Billy Preston with Debbie Duncan and Crew

3 p.m. Sun.; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.