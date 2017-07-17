Candid Canine Film Fest and 8 other free things to do this week

Fight Club

The evening also features half-priced bottles of wine and happy hour at 9 p.m. Deals start at 7 p.m. Monday. CRAVE Restaurant, LaSalle Plaza, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sing

Mon. 9 p.m. Folwell Park.

Mill City Night Market

Shop for local, sustainable, and organic groceries from farmers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be cookin demos, live music, and places offering dinner options. Tue. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Inside Out

Tue. 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

(Dusty Hoskovec)

Minneapolis Aquatennial

The 77th Aquatennial kicks off Wednesday with food trucks and lawn games outside the Hennepin County Government Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Head over to Loring Park around 5 p.m. for family-friendly fun with canoe rides, pony rides, and art activities. Around 8:30 p.m., the Torchlight Parade will make its way from the Basilica of St. Mary to 5th Street. Other free happenings this week include the Twin Cities River Rats’ water ski show on the Mississippi River (7 p.m. Thursday and Friday), Candid Canines Film Festival (Thursday, see below) at Target Field Station, a makers' night at JB Hudson Jewelers (4 to 8 p.m. Thursday night), and and the grand finale fireworks near the Stone Arch Bridge (Saturday night). For a complete schedule, check out www.aquatennial.com.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Spanish subtitles, English audio. Wed. 9 p.m. Corcoran Park.

Candid Canines Film Fest

After years of success from the Internet Cat Film Festival, dogs will have their turn. The Candid Canines Film Fest has collection video submissions all summer, and are ready to share their cute results. The collection runs 40 minutes, and will loop around for repeatedly screenings during the event. Bring chairs and blankets, and your fur-babies. There will also be a variety of canine vendors, and proceeds from the event will benefit Can Do Canines. 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Target Field Station, 435 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis.

Pan

Thu. 9 p.m. Sibley Park.

Third Thursday: Bike Night

With this week comes the Mia’s annual Bike Night, a party dedicated to all things cycling. So far, there are three planned group rides to the event. The Minneapolis Bike Coalition is hosting two rides, one heading out from the Omnium Bike Shop in St. Paul and another starting at Gold Medal Park. Or meet up with the Joyful Riders Club at 4:30 p.m. at Surly Brewing Company for beers and bikes. Once at the museum, riders will be treated to live music from Rank Strangers, ArtBikes on display, and bike-themed bingo. Have your ride inspected for safety by the Hub Bike Co-op crew, and chat with other local businesses, organizations, and clubs celebrating cycling in the Twin Cities. There will be a cash bar and food as well. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.