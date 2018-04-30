Can Minnesota Fan Fusion fill the hole Wizard World Comic Con left in your heart?

Now in its second year, Minnesota Fan Fusion is a three-day general convention that looks to be filled with cosplay, vendor alleys, panel talks, and celebrity sightings. The official website has a handy pull-down menu that allows people to search for happenings via fandom. Options include DC, Marvel, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Dr. Who, Star Trek, Star Wars, and horror.

But the real draw to happenings of this scope is usually the stars in attendance. While lineups are often tweaked in the months, days, and weeks leading up to the event, the schedule currently looks humble, but promising. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Daniela Panabaker (The Flash), John Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones), and Summer Glau (Serenity) are the biggest names on the list right now.

Minnesota Fan Fusion also appears to be local-friendly. Their site offers a tab listing local artists and cartoonists; partners include St. Paul independent bookshop SubText and Falcon Heights gaming mecca the Source.

The Con is coming to the Saint Paul Rivercentre August 3-5. Ticket prices are reasonable. Day passes will run you $10 to $20, and three-day passes will only set you back $35 (VIP runs around $125).

Meanwhile, folks looking to get their geek on locally this spring can check out the all-Minnesota MSP Comic Con at the State Fairgrounds May 19-20.

For more info on MN Fan Fusion, visit minnesotafanfusion.com.