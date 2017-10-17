Camp like it’s 1975 in a retro VW Camper Van

This fall, people have been visiting VanGo Automotive to experience the changing leaves from the comfort of a retro Volkswagen Camper Van RV. For less than $200 a night, you can feel like you’re living in a real-life Instagram filter, rolling across the campgrounds and parks of Minnesota and Wisconsin (and maybe even the Dakotas, if you really dare to dream), courtesy of the new niche-camping concept in St. Paul.

After having a baby and deciding to leave their established corporate careers in the rear-view, owners Jordan and Crystal Frank-Shannon decided to take a risk on the adventure business earlier this year.

“We knew that this was a popular concept out west, but we hadn’t heard of anything like it locally,” Crystal says. “The tough part for us was finding a shop. We just started knocking on doors and, finally, the spot on West Seventh opened up.”

Since opening their doors roughly three and a half months ago, the couple has acquired and fully refurbished a fleet of four camper vans, and the demand hasn’t stopped.

“We get a good mix of people who want to rent from us,” says Crystal. “You get the baby boomers who get really excited and want to reminisce about how they used to have something like this when they were younger. You also get younger people, maybe in their mid-20s to late 30s, who are looking for a unique adventure. We even had two vans full of women who were Muslim that were heading out for their first-ever camping excursion.”

Owners Jordan and Crystal Frank-Shannon Image courtesy of VanGo Automotive

Aside from the vintage ride, Crystal and Jordan provide all of the necessary gear for a camping getaway, including sleeping gear, cooking and dining accessories, and even odds-and-ends like duct tape and playing cards. They also offer a la carte add-ons such as bikes, hammocks, and dog and kid packages to make the experience unique and turn-key.

Marketing almost exclusively through word-of-mouth, the couple has provided numerous groups a Midwest experience during the summer and fall months, and they intend to expand their offerings for next year.

“We want to add more vehicles to our fleet,” Crystal explains. “But then we also want to come up with more add-ons that you can choose to customize your own adventure.”

This year, they’ll be renting the vans through Halloween before moving them into storage for the winter. That said, they will be offering gift packages just in time for the holidays.

While Crystal is quick to beam about how the family is living out their dream of owning their own business, we had to wonder if owning a camper biz is like owning a pizza restaurant in that it kind of ruins the appeal of eating pizza for you.

“Not at all,” Crystal laughs. “We wish we could get out and camp more than we have. It’s funny because we went out a little while back, and had to borrow a camper because all of ours were rented out.”

Taking a vacation from your business that provides vacations, and having to borrow vacation gear because business is so good? That seems like a pretty good problem to have.

To learn more about VanGo Automotive including prices and availability, visit vangoautomotive.com.