Call for submissions: City Pages Comix Issue 2019

This year's theme is Twin Cities 3000: Minnesota in the Future.

Depending on how you feel about the future, your work could take on a variety of topics. How will global warming impact the Land of 10,000 Lakes? Will a zombie apocalypse drive humans into the skyways? Will a giant monster from space tear through the cities, forcing us to building giant robots to fight them? Will we figure things out and find ourselves living in an Avatar-style utopia?



Whatever your take, we want to see it in illustrated form, and the best entries will be selected to appear in print.

Last year, we featured 12 comics online, with select artwork making it into our print edition of the Comix Issue.

Check out the 2018 Comix Issue for inspiration.



Cartoonists must submit work that flows as true sequential art that tells a full story while adhering to our designated image dimensions, but there are no restrictions on the number of panels or how you use them.



Guidelines:



Color or grayscale images (color is preferred): 300 dpi.



If coloring with tones of gray, separate grays by 15%, i.e., 15 · 30 · 45 · 60 · 85% grays.



Comics must conform to one of the sizes listed in the Comix Issue guidelines.



Submit your entry with the following contact information:

Your full true name

The name you prefer to be credited in print

Your website, if applicable

Both print and online submissions selected will receive compensation.

• Comics must conform to one of the sizes below:

SIZE W × H COMPENSATION

½V 4.41" × 10.5" $100



½H 9" × 5.166" $100



¼ strip 2.125" × 10.5" $50



Deadline:



Monday, August 5. (Though sooner is always better.)



Submit to:

Emily Utne, City Pages art director, at emily [dot] utne [at] citypages [dot] com