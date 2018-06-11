Call for submissions: City Pages Comix Issue 2018

This year's theme: Summer Jobs.

We've all had them, be it a gig serving cheese curds at the fair, entertaining ornery kids at camp, handing out coupons while dressed as a taco, or walking dogs at 6 a.m. Sometimes these jobs were miserable, sometimes they were inspiring, sometimes they were a blast, and sometimes you just appreciated them because you dated a nice co-worker.

Whatever your take, we want to see it in illustrated form, and the best entries will be selected to appear in print.

Last year, we featured 12 comics online, with select artwork making it into our print edition of the Comix Issue.

Check out the 2017 Comix Issue for inspiration.

Cartoonists must submit work that flows as true sequential art that tells a full story while adhering to our designated image dimensions, but there are no restrictions on the number of panels or how you use them.

Guidelines:

Color or grayscale images (color is preferred): 300 dpi.

If coloring with tones of gray, separate grays by 15%, i.e., 15 · 30 · 45 · 60 · 85% grays.

Comics must conform to one of the sizes listed in the Comix Issue guidelines.

Submit your entry with the following contact information:

Your full true name

The name you prefer to be credited in print

Your website, if applicable

Both print and online submissions selected will receive compensation.

• Comics must conform to one of the sizes below:



SIZE W × H COMPENSATION



½V 4.41" × 10.5" $100

½H 9" × 5.166" $100

¼ strip 2.125" × 10.5" $50

Deadline:

Monday, August 6. (Though sooner is always better.)

Submit to:

Emily Utne, City Pages art director, at emily [dot] utne [at] citypages [dot] com