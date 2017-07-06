Call for submissions: City Pages Comix Issue 2017

This year's theme: Summer Love in the Twin Cities.

Feel free to interpret that however you wish, be it a short-term summer romance, summer wedding season, taking a road trip with your honey, or just something you love about summer. Whatever summer love means for you is on topic.

The best entries will be selected to appear in print.

Last year, we featured 12 comics online, with select artwork making it into our print edition of the Comix Issue.

Check out the 2016 Comix Issue for inspiration.

Cartoonists must submit work that flows as true sequential art that tells a full story while adhering to our designated image dimensions, but there are no restrictions on the number of panels or how you use them.

Guidelines:

Color or grayscale images (color is preferred): 300 dpi.

If coloring with tones of gray, separate grays by 15%, i.e., 15 · 30 · 45 · 60 · 85% grays.

Comics must conform to one of the sizes listed in the Comix Issue guidelines.

Submit your entry with the following contact information:

Your full true name

The name you prefer to be credited in print

Your website, if applicable

Please remember to view our Comix Issue submission guidelines, which includes our exact image size guide, pay rates (both print and online submissions will receive compensation), and other important

information.

Want to dowload this info as a PDF? Click the top link to your right.

Deadline:

Monday, August 7. (Though sooner is always better.)

Submit to:

Emily Utne, City Pages art director, at artdirector [at] citypages [dot] com