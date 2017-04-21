Call for artists: Create a mural made from lottery tickets for City Pages

Our Mosaic Contest is a little quirky: We're once again teaming up with the Minnesota Lottery to commission a piece of artwork made up entirely of lottery tickets. The work will be showcased at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival June 16-18, and the artist whose submission we select for the project will be paid $500.





Does this sound like a fun challenge? Here's how to enter the contest:





We're looking for artwork submissions with a strong Minnesota flavor, be it summertime fun, nature, and/or the great outdoors.





The mosaic must be at least 18"x24", and the MN Lottery will be supplying recycled lottery tickets for you to work with. You also must be old enough to play the lottery, meaning this is an 18-plus contest.





Submission Requirements:



-Please submit three images of your previous work to [email protected].



-In the subject line, please put "City Pages and MN Lottery Mosaic Contest."



-In the body of email, include your full name and a statement about your ideas for the commissioned piece.



All submitted images MUST be:



-JPG format



-300 dpi resolution



Deadline:



- 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 28, is the submission deadline.





You can check out the official call for artists page here.