In a press release today, Northpond Partners, which purchased the building in October 2019, stated that they'd been considering a name change previously. “As a reflection of our support and solidarity with the City of Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement, we have decided to expedite the process.”

The change is “effective immediately.” The iconic (and problematic) signage is no more.

The mall, which opened in the 1980s, was named after the nearby lake, which was named after an influential piece of garbage who didn't even have any real connection to Minnesota.

"A property named for a known racist and champion of slavery has no place in Minneapolis or anywhere in our society," the release from Northpond further states.

Jay Boller

A primer on John C. Calhoun, and why he sucked: Hailing from South Carolina, Calhoun served as a Senator, United States Secretary of War, and V.P. under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. During his influential career he supported slavery, state’s rights, and the "Southern" (white, uppercrust) way of life.

So how did the lake get its name? When Calhoun sent a team out to Minnesota to survey areas for Ft. Snelling, one of the surveyors slapped their boss’s name on the lake as well.

Slightly off-topic, but: Did painters and photographers from the era really struggle to cover up the anger and crazy eye of this guy?

John C. Calhoun, looking pissed off across three different mediums Public Domain

The soon-to-be-reimagined mall will get a new name and a new fancy sign. That’s exciting news, right? There can’t be too many fans of the old mall; for years it has struggled to retain retailers, restaurants, and clubs. Meanwhile, the bevvy of George Floyd murals throughout Uptown has upped foot traffic significantly.

We didn’t check in with passionately ignorant Bde Maka Ska opponent Tom Austin, but as far as we know he’s still in hiding after his gym bullshit controversy went viral.

It’s been a tough week for the Karens and Kevins of the world who don’t like change; HBO Max announced that it would cease streaming Gone with the Wind (you’ll have to buy your own DVD or pay to rent it online), Aunt Jemima is no more, and the Twins toppled a statue of their former racist owner, Calvin Griffith.