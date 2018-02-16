Cafe Meow opens, Transmission at Brit's, barrel-aged beer: 30 free things to do this weekend

Event promo

FRIDAY:

Play Party: Gamecraft 2018

Video game designers, writers, developers, and artists are in town this week for Gamecraft 2018, a conference where 200-plus people will come together to create games in a mere 48 hours. There will be caffeine, late-night sessions, and, hopefully, new inspiration. While this festival is geared toward the makers of games, you can check out their efforts this Friday at Play Party. Try your hand at 30 or so creations. Or, if you have a piece of your own you would like to showcase, register and bring it in that night. During the event, Modist will offer pints and other beverages for sale, and the Curious Goat food truck will be parked outside (seriously, try the goat-cheese curds with honey). Find more info at www.gamecraft.mn. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. --Jessica Armbruster



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vin

With Livid, Blodwar, Circadian Ritual, and Death Blossom. 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Buildings

With DEN and Gay Witch Abortion. 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

George Harrison Celebration Featuring Tommy Bentz Band

8:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

A look inside The Cafe Meow

The Cafe Meow Grand Opening

The cat cafe is finally here! While hangout sessions in the cat area are already pretty booked, the coffee shop side is open to all. Check out the new space and perhaps make an appointment. The Cafe Meow, 2323 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-212-8471.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Chris Davies and the Hollywood Three

7 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

DJ Jake Rudh

SATURDAY:



Transmission Presents: I Heart UK

Featuring all UK music from DJ Jake Rudh, Beatles footage, and drink specials. 9 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Aloha From Hell

With Fret Rattles and Trash Street. 10 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



André Aciman

Author presents his book, 'Call Me By Your Name.' 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Blackthorne

With Strange, New Primals, and Karate Break. 9 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Chinese New Year “Year of the Dog” Celebration

Featuring the Huaxing Arts Group of Minnesota, dragon and lion dances, Chinese cuisine, and authentic Chinese New Year decor. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 17-18; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Valentine's Day Hot Metal Pour

Create original work with Minnesota iron artists. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Costumers for a Cause

Launch party for the local non-profit, featuring lightsaber building activities and photo opportunities with superheroes and princesses. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-4601.



Planting People, Growing Justice Leadership Organization Bookfair

Celebration of Black History Month featuring black children's authors doing meet and greets and signings. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.

Shifting Proximity

Works by Amy Tillotson and Greg DeGrace. Artist talk 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Thunderheads

8:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Star Tribune

SUNDAY:

Barrel-Aged Week 2018

Established in 1997, Town Hall at Seven Corners turns 21 this year. Impressively, the brewpub and restaurant started barrel-aging way before it was cool. Throughout their annual Barrel-Aged Week, they’ll release popular and award-winning rare beers that have been—you got it—aged in liquor barrels. Each year, they travel to Kentucky to get freshly emptied bourbon barrels straight from the source. Now they’re ready to be consumed. A new beer is tapped every day this week, so visit frequently to get the full experience. Expect a variety of high-ABV styles, including stout and grand cru. Daily from Feb. 18-24; Free. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. --Loren Green



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Music Under Glass: Flowtus

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Nature Center Open House

Celebration of the Year of the Dog, featuring comparisons between wolves, coyotes, and foxes, family paw print card activities, hot dog treats, and Chinese New Year customs. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Free. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville; 651-765-4262.



Northeast Winter Market

This free happening runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offers wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Every 3rd Sun.; Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



Trudy Ohnsorg

Author presents her new book, 'Air Be & Me: How being an Airbnb host can reaffirm our faith in the essential goodness of humanity and bring the world to our doors.' 1 p.m. Feb. 18; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.