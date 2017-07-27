Buy tickets to Hounds & Hops -- our inaugural dog-friendly beer party!

Sound like you, your dog, or some bizarre combination of both? Then have we got an event for you: Hounds & Hops, the inaugural pup-friendly beer party from City Pages.

Man and beast will join partying forces on September 23 near City Pages HQ in the dog-crazy North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Both species should find plenty to wag their tails about:

-- Beer from 612Brew!

-- Chow from food trucks Habanero Tacos, K-Town Street Foods, I Look So Good Smoothies, and Mik Mart, the latter of which features ice cream for doggies!

-- Dog tricks!

-- Dog fashion show!

-- Dog-approved vendors selling this season's dog must-haves!

Pre-sale tickets ($10) are on sale now through 10 a.m. on Sunday with promo code HOUNDS; the public sale begins at 10 a.m. on July 31. A portion of proceeds will benefit Secondhand Hounds.

RSVP for Hounds & Hops on Facebook here.

