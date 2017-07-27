Buy tickets to Hounds & Hops -- our inaugural dog-friendly beer party!

City Pages

Thursday, July 27, 2017 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
Easy, Fido! Beer is for people. Kirsty Wigglesworth; AP

Arf! Arf! Arf! Glug! Glug! Glug! 

Sound like you, your dog, or some bizarre combination of both? Then have we got an event for you: Hounds & Hops, the inaugural pup-friendly beer party from City Pages.

Man and beast will join partying forces on September 23 near City Pages HQ in the dog-crazy North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Both species should find plenty to wag their tails about: 

-- Beer from 612Brew! 

-- Chow from food trucks Habanero Tacos, K-Town Street Foods, I Look So Good Smoothies, and Mik Mart, the latter of which features ice cream for doggies! 

-- Dog tricks! 

-- Dog fashion show! 

-- Dog-approved vendors selling this season's dog must-haves! 

Pre-sale tickets ($10) are on sale now through 10 a.m. on Sunday with promo code HOUNDS; the public sale begins at 10 a.m. on July 31. A portion of proceeds will benefit Secondhand Hounds.

RSVP for Hounds & Hops on Facebook here

Wanna get a jump start on drinking in public with you dog? Click here to see the 10 best pooch-approved Minneapolis bars.

