Buy tickets to Hounds & Hops — our annual dog-friendly beer party!

But that doesn't mean our funky lil globe doesn't boast some flawless events. Chief among them is Hounds & Hops, City Pages' third annual pup-friendly Minneapolis beer party!

On Saturday, September 21, we'll outfit our North Loop parking lot to maximize fun for man and beast alike. We're talkin' beers -- or "brewdawgs" -- and cocktails from Bent Brewstillery, food trucks (Rusty Taco, 9 Yum Yum, T-Rex Cookie, Duluth Coffee Co.), a doggie kissing booth, a pooch fashion shows, bark-tastic trick presentations, an agility course, and treats galore from dog-friendly vendors.

You might be asking yourself or your dog: Will local Instagram-famous dogs be in attendance? That's a major arrrrrrffirmative!

Hounds & Hops runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets ($5-$10) to get in the gate are on sale now. A portion of proceeds will benefit Secondhand Hounds.

In conclusion, get a load of this very good/relatable boy: