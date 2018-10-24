Bury me in Minnesota: A semi-comprehensive guide to our state’s celebrity graves
From athletes to architects, comedy treasures to candy tycoons: Here are the most notable celebrity tombstones in Minnesota.
- Tandyn Almer, 1942-2013: Musician who wrote the Association’s 1966 hit “Along Comes Mary” (Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Bebe Barron, 1925-2008: Groundbreaking electronic musician (Adath Yeshurun Cemetery, Edina)
- John Berryman, 1914-1972: Celebrated poet who died by throwing himself off the Washington Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis (Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights)
- Frank Brimsek, 1915-1998: Hockey Hall of Famer (Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia)
- Herb Brooks, 1937-2003: Hockey Hall of Famer who coached the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. men’s Olympic team that defeated the heavily favored Russians (Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville)
- Bob Casey, 1925-2005: Minnesota Twins announcer for more than four decades (Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Mary Colter, 1869-1958: Trailblazing and influential female architect (Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul)
- Vince Flynn, 1966-2013: Best-selling political thriller author (Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights)
- Mitch Hedberg, 1968-2005: Cult-loved comedian famous for deadpan one-liners (Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville)
- Curt Hennig, 1958-2003: Professional wrestling star (Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope)
- Scott ‘The Fighting Frenchman’ LeDoux, 1949-2011: Professional heavyweight boxer (Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Sinclair Lewis, 1885-1951: Nobel Prize-winning author (Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre)
- John Mariucci, 1916-1987: Hockey Hall of Famer (Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Franklin Clarence Mars, 1882-1934: Founder of the Mars Inc. chocolate bar empire (Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- George Mikan, 1924-2005: Basketball Hall of Famer (Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Vern Mikkelsen, 1928-2013: Basketball Hall of Famer (Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka)
- Karl Mueller, 1963-2005: Bassist/co-founder of alt-rock hitmakers Soul Asylum (Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Bronko Nagurski, 1908-1990: Pro Football Hall of Famer and professional wrestler (Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls)
- Prince, 1958-2016: Superstar musician’s ashes are on display inside a custom urn at his compound-turned-museum (Paisley Park, Chanhassen)
- Sibyl Sanderson, 1864-1903: International opera singer (Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Zach Sobiech, 1995-2013: Teen singer-songwriter behind “Clouds,” a viral hit about battling terminal cancer (St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Bayport)
- Tiny Tim, 1932-1996: Singer/ukuleleist famous for hits “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” and “Livin’ in the Sunlight, Lovin’ in the Moonlight” (Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis)
- Abigail ‘Dear Abby’ Van Buren, 1918-2013: Massively popular newspaper advice columnist (Minneapolis Jewish Cemetery, Richfield)
- Bobby Vee, 1943-2016: 1960s teen idol pop singer (Saint John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Collegeville)
- Kathleen E. Woodiwiss, 1939-2007: Bestselling pioneer of the historical romance novel (Karmel Covenant Church Cemetery, Wyanett)
Locations courtesy of the surprisingly robust gravesite encyclopedia Find A Grave.