British ads at the Walker, Holidazzle in Loring Park, black Friday beer: A-List 11.27-12.2

WEDNESDAY 11.27

Drew Michael

Acme Comedy Co.

Drew Michael’s star continues to rise. After releasing two popular comedy albums, 2013’s Lovely and 2016’s Funny to Death, he filmed a critically acclaimed HBO special last year, simply titled Drew Michael. “I get depressed,” he tells an audience, “and my therapist asked me about that. ‘Are you suicidal?’ I said, ‘No I’m not.’ But I do think about suicide. Not that I want to do it, but if I did do it, what would a funny way be?” Michael also tackles religion. “I don’t believe in the traditional view of God, the one you’re taught in church,” he says. “This idea that there is a singular entity that created all life? If that’s true, there are only two types of God there could be. The first one has a morbid sense of humor. ‘Some people are going to want to play baseball more than anything. But they won’t be good enough!’” The other kind, he explains, “is an inept asshole. This is the best he could do with all the power in the universe? This is not that good. It’s fine. It’s adequate. It’s not excellent.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Winter Lights at the Arboretum Jason Boudreau-Landis

FRIDAY 11.29

Winter Lights at the Arboretum

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Just in time for the holidays, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Carver County transforms into a bonanza of lights, decorations, and yuletide cheer. Bundle up and shove a bunch of those hand-warmer things into your boots, then stroll through the 13 amazing light installations. There are plenty of new, botanically themed displays each year, so even if you visit every winter it’s still a fresh sensory experience. Oh, and the Arb boasts a giant metal snake, which is super badass no matter what time of year it is. Be sure to hop up on the ice throne and snap some pics for the ’gram, then pick up a s’mores kit and get your roast on at one of the bonfire spots located throughout the grounds. If you’re not in the mood to freeze but still want to be a part of the festivities, there is a bananas 25-foot-tall live poinsettia tree inside the Arboretum’s Great Hall, decorated with cool botany-inspired ornaments. There’s a cash bar, too, because the only thing better than staring at Christmas lights is staring at Christmas lights with a smooth hot chocolate-and-whiskey buzz. 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus December 23, 26, and 30, and January 1-2. $15; kids 15 and under are free. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 612-624-2200. Through January 5 —Patrick Strait

Sociable Anniversary Party

Sociable Cider Werks

This Friday, the folks at Sociable are skipping shopping, choosing instead to celebrate six years of cider making. During the day, the Northeast hotspot will be releasing 12 special-edition brews, one for each hour of the event. One offering is the Fat Bike Mulled Apple, a new wintertime treat featuring cinnamon, cloves, orange peel, and other festive flavors. For those still in mall mode, the Minneapolis Craft Market will be on hand, offering a variety of handmade goods from local artists, and Shameless Mpls will be selling screen-printed pieces. In honor of their new beer release, Sociable will also be giving away custom-built bikes from Handsome Cycles; every pint you order scores you an entry ticket. Noon to midnight. Free. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. —Jessica Armbruster

Six

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The Ordway’s original musicals have been among the strongest productions in the Twin Cities over the past few years, so why all the buzz over a touring show? Well, this one is a little different. Instead of wandering to Minnesota after a Broadway run, this production is hitting the Cities just before its Broadway debut—and with the same leading actors, so local audiences can see a show that’s very similar to the one landing on the Great White Way in February. Hamilton demonstrated that musical audiences are ready to see history revisited through new perspectives, and the audiences who’ve seen Six have raved about the way it uses a pop-concert format to celebrate the unsung wives of Henry VIII. Given that Henry’s kingdom would one day birth the Spice Girls, the concept is a natural fit. A sensation created by two then-undergraduate theater artists in the U.K., Six also bucks the Broadway trend toward jukebox musicals and revivals. It’s all new, and you can see it in St. Paul first. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $35. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through December 22 —Jay Gabler

Holidazzle Dusty Hoskovec Photography

Holidazzle 2019

Loring Park

In days of yore, Holidazzle was a lighted parade that cruised through downtown, messing up traffic and confusing bus commuters. It had to go. Now the event has morphed into something more functional: a winter festival for families and barhoppers alike. Each week offers a handful of new things to experience and explore. There will be outdoor movie screenings, including classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, and Home Alone. In addition to pouring Fulton brews, the beer garden will offer board and card games to play, and nights include vinyl DJ sets (Thursdays) and bingo led by drag queens (Fridays). A kids’ play area will keep the little ones busy, and Santa will show up every day. Other wintertime fun to be had: ice skating on the open rink, tasty eats from local businesses, fireworks every Saturday night, and Yeti, a new twinkling light installation by Christopher Lutter-Gardella. Find the complete list of activities and schedules at holidazzle.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through December 22 —Jessica Armbruster



British Arrows Awards 2019

Walker Art Center

Watching ads from another country feels a little bit like entering a parallel dimension. The humor is slightly different, the cultural touchstones aren’t quite the same, and sometimes the products aren’t even sold in your area (though that is changing rapidly in the wake of globalization). See what we mean at Walker Art Center, as the British Arrows return with another wild collection of commercials from the United Kingdom. Some feel like mini-movies, some use dark humor, and some look like they were very expensive to make (big-budget advertising: a universal language!). Regardless, these spots weren’t made for or targeted at you, so hopefully you’ll emerge from your viewing without a subliminal urge to buy something. For showtimes and ticket availability, visit walkerart.org. $14. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through December 29 —Jessica Armbruster

Up All Night

Trylon Cinema

Under ordinary circumstances, binging five feature-length films in a single setting wouldn’t be considered a healthy choice. But Trylon Cinema’s Up All Night is special. Commencing at 9 p.m. and continuing until daybreak, the nocturnal event offers the like-minded company of fellow movie enthusiasts enjoying a gloriously gluttonous exhibition of cinema. Though the Trylon is keeping the movie selections a surprise (described only as a five-film lineup containing such genres as comedy, adventure, exploitation, and romance), this locally revered home to repertory cinema has more than earned the trust of its audience. Attendees need only be prepared to expect the unexpected, as these cinematic curators demonstrate their knack for programming that encompasses celebrated classics and underappreciated gems. Experiencing such eclectic cinema with an enthusiastic crowd embodies the core mission of the Trylon while validating its status as an essential destination. As for healthy practices, just remember to stretch between screenings. 9 p.m. $40. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. —Brad Richason

Liza Treyger

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Liza Treyger is a standup comic and a real trooper: She was sick in bed when her publicist rang her up for her interview with City Pages, yet the Chicago native was more than happy to talk about comedy and her career. “I definitely have always been a chatter,” she says. “I like to perform and I talk a lot. I guess I was funny [as a kid], but I never put together that I could do it as a job.” She fell into comedy after going to an open mic to support a friend. “I was watching people perform and thought, ‘I think I could do that.’ So I went up—and bombed. I couldn’t even finish my time.” Undeterred, she returned the following week, this time armed with jokes she had written, and had a much better set. “And I’ve never stopped,” she adds. Most of her comedy today is about her life, from dating to family and friends. She credits her sociology degree with helping her develop a lot of her material. “It’s the study of people and their environment and how the world affects people. I think it gives more of an understanding of humanity.” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

SuperGroup Photo by Bobby Rogers, courtesy Walker Art Center

SATURDAY 11.30

Choreographers’ Evening 2019

Walker Art Center

Each year, the Walker’s Choreographers’ Evening presents a sampling of performances from exciting dance makers on the local scene. Some artists here are well established in their careers, while others are on the precipice of a breakthrough. Even if you’re familiar with Twin Cities dance, you’re still likely to discover a new gem during this show. And if you’re new? Then you’re lucky, because you have a whole world to discover. Every installation of this annual performance has a slightly different flavor, as the museum invites a different choreographer or group to curate each event. This year’s post-Thanksgiving romp has been put together by SuperGroup, a delightfully energetic collective featuring Erin Search-Wells, Sam Johnson, and Jeffrey Wells. Their selections include Judith Shui Xian, Deja Stowers, Mathew Janczewski, Emily Gastineau, and Sharon Picasso, among many others. 4 and 7 p.m. $25. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster



A Very Die Hard Christmas

Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater

It took a few decades before Die Hard was recognized as a holiday classic, but the same is true of A Christmas Story. These days, however, the original Die Hard is probably the most bad-ass entry in the Christmas-film canon. Minnesota friends Josh Carson, Andy Rocco Kraft, Michael Mayket, and Brad Erickson understood this long before many did: Eight years ago they came together to give the story even more yuletide spirit, turning it into a stage show with added cheer. As John McClain, an NYPD cop on vacation in L.A., Carson has fought German terrorists for nearly a decade now, leaving a trail of profanity, blood, and carnage in his wake. Expect big laughs and even some cool cameos, as local celebrities, politicians, and comedians are often invited to play the very important role of Santa Claus. 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 8 p.m. Sunday, December 1-2. $18-$20. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. Through December 21 —Jessica Armbruster

Julie Buffalohead, 'White Savior Complex' Courtesy of the artist and Bockley Gallery

SUNDAY 12.1

Storytelling: Julie Buffalohead

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Julie Buffalohead’s The Garden, which was part of the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s revolutionary exhibition “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” is a narrative work with twists and turns that are as ironic as the tricksters Rabbit and Coyote themselves. The subject? The controversy over Sam Durant’s Scaffold at the Walker Art Center. At first glance, this or any of Buffalohead’s work appears whimsical, humorous, and fairy tale-like. Look again. A member of the Ponca Tribe, Buffalohead invests her figures with the agency to address ignorance and right wrongs, delve into domesticity, and explore the nuances of contemporary life. That they do so with wicked wit and quiet wisdom speaks to Buffalohead’s intelligence and insight. Within the narrative strata lie many truths, which the artist deftly reveals. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 888-642 2787. Through September 6 —Camille LeFevre

Brewers & Doers Holiday Bazaar

Surly Brewing Company

Now in its second year, Brewers & Doers is a large-scale sale and party with a unique blend of crafts, baked goods, music, holiday cheer, and, of course, beer. There will be plenty of Furious flowing among the bakers and makers, fostering a good time. Items include handmade toys, nail polish, garden gnomes, tarot cards, Minnesota-themed pins, ceramics, and cigars. Krampus will be stopping by, and a DJ will play vinyl sets during the event. Remember to bring a new pair of wool socks: Surly’s charitable arm, Surly Gives a Damn, will give you a free pint when you donate to their drive, and they will also enter you into a raffle for prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. —Loren Green