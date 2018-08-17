Your local superheros. AfreakCON

FRIDAY:

AfreakCON

A few weeks ago, folks gathered at the RiverCentre in St. Paul to celebrate all things geeky. This week’s nerd party is smaller in scale, but is sure to be fun. Like any good con, AfreakCON has a theme, as the two-day happening will be showcasing black excellence in comics, sci-fi culture, anime, and gaming. Come in costume and explore all this event has to offer, including a retro video-game arcade, an artists’ alley, and talks ranging from academic to joyfully silly. Snack on sugary cereal and milk while watching Saturday-morning cartoons, or stay up late for the cosplay dance party. Bring the kids if you got ’em, and make friends with fellow local “blerds” (that’s black nerds for you less cool people). RSVP at eventbrite.com. 2-8 p.m. Aug. 17; 2-10 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Pillsbury House Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-0459.



FAM Fridays at Radisson RED

Featuring pop-up shops from local fashion designers, craft makers, visual and graphic designers, and more. 8 p.m. to midnight. Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown, 609 S. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

Bossa Jazz Band

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Autoptic 2018 Creative Fitness Summit

All skill levels and body types are welcome to workout with special instruction by cartoonist and personal trainer M.S. Harkness. 3-4 p.m. Dayton YMCA at Gaviidae, 651 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-9622.

Autoptic Pre-Party + Exhibition

Original and printed artwork from special guests who are part of Sunday's festival, including M.S. Harkness, Zak Sally, Gabrielle Bell, Jesse Mcmanus, and Tom Kaczinski. 6:30-9 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

MCAD Alumni Show

Opening reception features DJ Su Na and a cash bar. 6-11 p.m. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

2nd Annual Battle of the Brews

Sample brews from Modist, Fulton, Lagunitas, ENKI, Fair State, Milwaukee, Finnegans, Castle Danger, Paulaner, and 612Brew and vote for your favorite. Minnesota Potluck will also be on hand serving up homemade dishes. 21+. 5-7 p.m. Top Ten Liquors St. Louis Park, 5111 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 952-920-0750.

Edible Market

Sample and shop pickles, preserves, potions, herbal cigarettes, housewares, and more from local artisans and organizations. 5-9 p.m. Seen The Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

2018 Tent Party

Outdoor festival featuring bingo, live music from Merchants of Soul and Livewire, Hammerschlagen, karaoke, wrestling, and beer, wine, and liquor tastings. Daily from Aug. 16-19; Free. 1029 Bar, 1029 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4322.

Catch Me If You Can

Friday, August 17, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell.



Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Color TV

With Devious Ones, Petty Larcenists, and the Grow Fangs. 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

6-9 p.m. Every 3rd Fri. Free. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.



Junior Varsity (EP Release)

With Wild Age and Joe Kopel. 10 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Material Evolution - Midsummer Pop-up with Laurie Borggreve

Daily from Aug. 4-19; Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Pyramid Country: What Comes After

Six year retrospective of the AZ skateboard collective, with sculpture and paintings by JJ Horner, Shitshow v.4 zine release, and live music by Thraxxx City and Slamdunkapher. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17; Free. Cal Surf, 1715 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-6840.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tending the Soil: Black August

Month-long meditation on the past, present, and future of Black revolutionary struggles, featuring a group art show, with a community dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 17. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Drink with friends at Achtoberfest. Insight Brewing

SATURDAY:

Achtoberfest

Insight Brewing built its brand on the idea of exploring new customs, cultures, and flavors. This weekend their focus will be everything German. During Achtoberfest, Insight will have a variety of special brews on tap outside: a Märzen-style lager (traditionally served at Oktoberfest), a schwarzbier black lager, a smoked lager, a Berliner Weisse, and their year-round German lager, Royal Nüisance. This Saturday’s parking lot party will also feature live music, games, lederhosen, and frequent stein-hoists. Begin the day with Kramarczuk’s serving up eats from noon to 4 p.m., and stick around for dinner from the Black Forest Inn from 4 to 10 p.m. Patrons can also mix it up inside, where the brewery’s regular menu lineup will be available. All ages. 12-4 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Loren Green



Aloha From Hell

With Fret Rattles and Trash Street. 10 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Mortimer's Lot Party

Featuring Murf, Blaha, the Trappistines, Lunch Duchess, Tramps Like Us, the Stress of Her Regard, and Wolfblood. 3-10 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



NE Twin Cities Veg Fest Social Media Crawl and Postering

Vegetarian food crawl through NE Minneapolis in promotion of the upcoming Twin Cities Veg Fest, starting at the Herbivorous Butcher and ending with dinner at Hai Hai. 3-7 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Herbivorous Butcher, 507 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.

Lowertown Guitar Festival 2018

Featuring Sunny War, Iraida Noriega, Siama Matuzungidi, Thomas Nordlund, Mike Michel & the Orange Goodness, Lonesome Dan Kase, Paul Metzger, Jake Hanson & James Buckley, Greg Herriges, Duo Onyx, MacPhail Student Ensemble, and Greg Koch Duo. More info at www.facebook.com/lowertownguitarfestival. 12-9 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-4920.

Saint George's Greek Summer Festival

Featuring Greek food, pastries, cheeses, dance performances by the Greek Dancers of Minnesota, children's games, church tours, and family fun. More info at www.stgeorgegoc.org/greekfestival. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 18; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-6220.

Food Truck Fest, St. Paul edition. Angela Divine Photography

St. Paul Food Truck Festival 2018

This weekend, over 40 food trucks will be parking in Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul to feed the masses. Choose from meaty options (Butcher Salt, New Bohemia), sweets (HomeTown Creamery, Original Hockey Mom’s Brownies), fried cheese (O’Cheeze), or spicy eats (Hot Indian Foods). Or try them all; each truck will have at least one $5 item on the menu to promote multi-sampling. The event will also boast live music and drinks, and could be a fun stop if you have plans in downtown St. Paul that evening. 12-10 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul. –Jessica Armbruster



Witchden

With Infernal Altar, Thrallfrost, and Cobra Czar. 9 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Black Panther, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, August 18, 8:25 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park.

Chariots of the Gods

Chariots of the Gods Custom van and vintage camper show.

Noon. 211 St.Anthony Pkwy NE, Minneapolis.

Craving Summer Rooftop Party

DJ tunes. 10 p.m. CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar (Downtown Minneapolis), 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Canoe RAVE

Trips couple a restoration service project in a hard to reach area of the river with an adventure tour by National Park Service rangers.Participants will also help remove invasive plant species that threaten the native plant ecosystems. Find more info through emailing [email protected] or call 651-291-9119. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Lions Levee Park, W. Seventh Ave., St. Paul.

Rock & Roll Flea Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Fiesta Latina 2018

Family friendly community event featuring Latino food, music, dancing, arts and crafts, fitness activities, free health exams, raffles, and prizes. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. CLUES: Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio, 797 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-379-4200.

Little Africa Fest David Joles/Star Tribune

Little Africa Fest

For the past five years, St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood — also known as Little Africa due to its plethora of African shops, restaurants, and residents — has hosted this festival with the help of the African Economic Development Solutions of Minnesota. Little Africa Fest is a wonderful, day-long event that celebrates African culture with music, food, dance, and poetry at Hamline Park. This weekend you can sample delicious food from different vendors, peruse jewelry and art by local creatives, and participate in lots of different family-friendly activities. A stage will showcase performers from all over the continent, from traditional acts to modern music. Be sure to check out the work of Ethiopian-born Binyam Raba, whose painting series, “Givings of a Global Immigrant,” debuted earlier this year at the Northern Spark Festival. 1 p.m.-8 a.m. Aug. 18; Free. Hamline Park Plaza, 570 Asbury St., St. Paul; 651-337-1449. --Sheila Regan

Genealogy & History Fair

Featuring vendor booths, history organizations, presentations, and resources. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Lawshe Memorial Museum, 130 Third Ave N, South St. Paul; 651-552-7548.



India Fest 2018

Family friendly festival featuring henna, cricket, yoga, reptile show, inflatables, authentic Indian delicacies, performances from Ananya and Katha Dance Theatre, costume contests, parade, exhibits, Indian bazaar, and Bollywood music. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 18; Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

SUNDAY:



2018 NE Brewers Block Party

When Minnesotans think of beer, northeast Minneapolis probably springs to mind. This Sunday, beer lovers can try a variety of brews from the brewery-heavy neighborhood in one location. Sociable Cider Werks is hosting the special celebration, which will boast offerings from 11 different breweries, including Insight, Indeed, HeadFlyer, Fair State, Dangerous Man, Bauhaus, and Able. Music will be provided by Viva Knieval (rock covers), New Primitives (reggae), and Radiochurch (R&B), with food trucks like Anchor Fish & Chips, Bark and the Bite, Cafe Racer, Red River Kitchen, and MN Nice Cream. There will also be an artists’ market with Solid State Vinyl Records and folks from Minneapolis Craft Market. A $5 wristband is required to drink, with part of those proceeds going to SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store. All ages. Find tickets and more info here. 2-8 p.m. Aug. 19; Free; $5 for a drinking wristband; $60 VIP. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. –Loren Green



3rd Annual Flea Market

Sunday afternoons are made for the following: brunch, bottomless mimosas, the New York Times, and farmers and flea markets. This week, you can try to score something cool, retro, or odd at Five Watt’s all-day flea market party. Check out up-cycled threads, locally made art, old vinyl, quirky furniture, and ceramics while downing some iced coffee. Vendors will include Twin Town Guitars, Wanderlust Vintage Market, and the Center for Lost Objects. You might discover some awesome crap, or a valuable gem, but you won’t know what you’ll find until you dig in and explore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-259-7519. –Jessica Armbruster

Wonder Woman

Sunday, August 19, 8:25 p.m. @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Surly Brewing Record Swap Meet

Featuring vinyl collections from local record shops, with DJ sets throughout the day. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Autoptic 2018

Print is still alive in 2018. If you need proof, this weekend more than 100 artists from the world of comics, poster art, and other print-based work will come together for the annual Autoptic arts festival. This Sunday, you’ll have the chance to check out the goods from special guests like British cartoonist Gabrielle Bell; artist and humorist Jessica Campbell, who recently released the hilarious book XTC69, featuring a crew of women searching for men to breed with; and Chuck Forsman, whose comic The End of the Fucking World was recently adapted into a Netflix original series of the same name. In addition to the main happening at Aria, the festival will also feature satellite events on Friday and Saturday. These include a kick-off gallery show and reception at Light Grey Art Lab, plus a panel discussion on “What’s next for YA comics” and a Craig Thompson spotlight (Blankets, Space Dumplings) at Moon Palace Books. It’s all free to attend, and the main gig will be packed with comic and print fans. Find more info at autoptic.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Aria, 105 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-342-2742. –Patrick Strait



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Central Honors Philando

Saint Paul Central honors Philando Castile, with live music from Aaron Rice, A-Quil & Alibi of Purest Form, Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir, Voice of Culture Drum+Dance, and Heiruspecs, food, raffle prizes, art, and kids activities, with proceeds going towards a scholarship in his memory. 3 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Dunning Recreation Center, 1221 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5124.



Charanga Tropical

5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Jose James

4-7 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Lola on the Lake, 3000 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis; 952-451-8481.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from July 15; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Saturday Brunch Show at Morts

Featuring Trash Catties, and Rank Strangers. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Aug. 19; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



XXOO

Work by Jennifer Nevitt and En-Man Chang. Opening reception 1-5 p.m. Sun., Aug. 19. Free. Fogstand Gallery & Studio, 1456 Edmund Ave., St. Paul.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.