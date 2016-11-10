Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse charges stemming from MN airport incident

Reports at the time stated that Pitt was intoxicated, shouting, and hit someone who was attempting to get between the feuding couple (it was believed that the victim was their eldest son, Maddox; Pitt confirmed that the incident happened in a press statement).

Today, TMZ is reporting that they have learned through a law enforcement source who can't comment publically that Pitt has been cleared of child abuse charges by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services.

According to that source, both Pitt and Jolie were interviewed by caseworkers, as were the children and witnesses.

Pitt is currently seeking joint custody; Jolie has requested sole custody. Since the incident, Pitt had been granted visitation rights of their six children while accompanied by a therapist. It was reported that Maddox opted not to meet with Pitt.