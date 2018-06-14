Brace yourselves, America: Pedal Pub is going national

People in the Twin Cities love beer.

How do we communicate both facts at once? Biking while wearing a beer T-shirt? Drinking with a helmet on?

Sure, try either, and some people will get the point. But how do they know you're not an impostor?

There's only one way: climbing on a tandem bicycle with as many as 15 other people and slowly pedaling down the street, drinking as you make your way, pausing only to make sure your route does not interfere with vehicular traffic on major thoroughfares, and to quietly reflect upon how much you are enjoying the ride.

(Some results may vary.)

Well, boy have we got great news for the rest of the United States of America!

Pedal Pub, the Minneapolis-based founder of the party bike experience in the U.S. and leader in the experiential tourism industry providing guests with a uniquely fun and social experience, has announced its nationwide franchise opportunity.

Wheeeeeee!

According to Pedal Pub's announcement, they've already got "over 40 licensed operations" running in the U.S. and (America's sworn enemy) Canada, with "several new locations" coming before the end of this year. Obviously, this is not nearly enough. Pedal Pub's plan is to have 1,200 bikes running within five years, which won't take long, if you believe chief development officer Shane Dunn's claim that this is "is truly a unique concept taking cities by storm."

Start-up costs for the first year are estimated to run between about $77,000 and $267,000. (So make sure you've got access to that extra $190,000, just in case.) You'll make that money back running tours, which, in Minneapolis-St. Paul, cost $385 on weeknights or $440 on weekends, though there's an extra $300 assessed for violations such as "public urination," "excessive noise," or "loitering more than 10 minutes after tour."

As the announcement says:

With low operating costs, exceptional corporate support and an exciting concept in a booming industry, Pedal Pub is an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the space.

What could go wrong?

Oh!

Pedal Pub's announcement notes that its bike trips are modeled on the "canal tours of Amsterdam," with a certified pilot on board to guarantee "city expertise, safety, and enthusiasm."

Turns out that European city does these same kind of bike tours, too. How's that going?

Oh!