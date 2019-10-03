Book sale, b-day parties, a crawl through the North Loop: 6 great sales and shows this week

Road to Fashionopolis: Rosedale Center

Minneapolis-St.Paul Magazine is teaming up with Rosedale Center for the latest installment of their Road to Fashionopolis series. The Rosedale pop-up is inspired by Tokyo street style — with a Minnesota twist, of course. General admission is free, and VIP (which comes with a swag bag and seat assignment) is just $20. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Find tickets here.

Half-Price Books

Half-Price Books Clearance Sale

Build up your fall reading list on the cheap at the Half-Price Books Clearance Sale, happening this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Everything is $2 or less, so feel free to go crazy and pick up that memoir you’ve been wondering about or a few extra copies of your favorite book to give out to friends and family. Records, movies, and video games are also included. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6. Parking and admission are free. 1755 Dan Patch Ave., St. Paul.

Curated Style Fashion Show at Mall of America

The Mall of America is hosting former Project Runway designers Justin LeBlanc, Korto Momolu, Christopher Straub, and others for its Curated Style fashion show. Each designer will showcase their A/W 2019 designs alongside live performances. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Mall of America. Admission is free.

Cake Plus-Size Retail

Cake Plus-Size Resale Boutique 2nd Anniversary

Cake Plus-Size Resale is celebrating its second birthday and offering customers 20% off the entire store to show appreciation — with the added bonus of cake pops, of course. Whether you’re a faithful Cake shopper or a curious new customer, you’ll find something to love about the shop, from its inclusive attitude to its adorable clothing, shoes, and accessories. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Filigree Jewelers, Queen Anna, Umei

North Loop Fall Crawl

Head to the North Loop this Saturday for its annual fall crawl. Stop at Fairgrounds, Moose & Sadie’s, or the Bachelor Farmer Café for a cozy latte because it’s fall. Next, pop into your favorite Loop retailer for a “passport,” and have shops stamp each destination as you enjoy their special offerings, from discounts to drinks. If you fill up your passport, you’ll be entered to win a prize from one of the shops, which includes D. Nolo, Filigree Jewelers, Parc, Queen Anna, Martinpatrick3, Russel & Hazel, Shoesters, Umei, North Loop Wine and Spirits, and others. Saturday, Oct. 5. Hours vary. North Loop, Minneapolis.

Proper

Proper Anniversary Party

Minneapolis boutique Proper (and its sister store, the original location in Fargo) is celebrating its birthday with a party! Between the two stores, they’ve been in business for nine years, which is deifinitely a major reason to celebrate. Shop their trendy, unique, inexpensive pieces to upgrade your fall wardrobe. A special party-only discount will be revealed soon. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.