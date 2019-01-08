Book arts, slime, and more: 4 art happenings this week

RAW

Raw: an Exhibition of Work by MCBA's Artist Cooperative

Where it's at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., #100, Minneapolis

What it's about: The Artist Cooperative housed by the Minnesota Center for Book Arts holds their annual exhibition, featuring the 11 members from its co-op. Here these artists showcase how they are pushing the art form, whether through handmade lace paper, photogravure prints, monotype, intaglio, chapbooks, experimental books, or broadsides.

Why you should go: What makes an art book an art book? Expand your understanding of the form with this show that looks at objects, ideas, and more.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition runs through February 3.

Lindsey Dunnagan

“Solace” by Laura Wennstrom and “Skimming Boundaries” by Lindsey Dunnagan



Where it's at: Three Rivers Park District’s Silverwood Park, 2500 Country Rd. E. W., St. Anthony

What it's about: Artist Laura Wennstrom creates sculptural drawings made of felt for her meditative installation, while Lindsey Dunnagan draws inspiration from her grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's as she explores what lies beyond.

Why you should go: Art becomes means of resistance and also a tool for philosophical questions about life and death in these two exhibitions at Silverwood Park.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

"Shattersquelch"; "The Utmost Natural" L-R: Hannah Piper Burns, Ryan Fontaine

“Shattersquelch”/”The Utmost Natural”: Hannah Piper Burns and Ryan Fontaine

Where it's at: Hair + Nails, 2222 ½ E. 35th St., Minneapolis

What it's about: Portland artist Hannah Piper Burns shows work alongside Hair + Nails's own Ryan Fontaine, who runs the gallery with his partner Kristin Van Loon. Piper Burns' interactive exhibition promises a kind of video game navigated by the visitor's hand (and, somehow, slime). Meanwhile, Fontaine's latest work, “The Utmost Natural,” includes new paintings and assemblage-type hybrids.

Why you should go: Come see the sparks fly as Fontaine's 2D/3D hybrids mingle with visiting artist Hannah Piper Burns’ work at the engaging Hair + Nails art space.

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday

"Art and Nature"

Panel Discussion - Art & Nature

Where it's at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis

What it's about: Artists who are a part of an exhibition called “A Sense of Place,” curated in collaboration with the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine, discuss ways that their work draws from nature in Minnesota.

Why you should go: This is a chance to hear from artists about how they use the natural world around us, specifically nature in Minnesota, to create their work.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday