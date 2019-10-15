Book arts, political art, and disappearing art: This week's art happenings

"Voice to Vision"

Voice to Vision: International Testimony Through Art

Where it’s at: Concordia Gallery, 1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

What it’s about: The “Voice to Vision” collaborative project connects communities from different parts of the world that have experienced genocide and human rights abuses with artists who help bring their stories to light. This event will feature visual storytelling by Vietnamese Boat People & Mothers of Soacha, Colombia, and will also include a concert organized by Kimchi Hoang.

Why you should go: Art has the ability to heal, to connect, and to testify about suffering. Come and be a witness at this special event.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday

Jimmy Reagan

Where: THE Gallery at Le Meridien Chambers, Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Jimmy Reagan paints with an abundance of color. The influence of Picasso’s two dimensionality and Van Gogh’s textures are clear. Diagnosed with autism at age two, Reagan has been creating art for the last 10 years. His works include paintings and drawings of people, animals, and landscapes. Reagan will be present at the opening event, and in addition to works on view, there will be apparel items for sale.

Why you should go: See the world through the eyes of an artist who views things just a bit different than everybody else. In Reagan’s world, things are a bit brighter, a bit more chaotic, and filled with a profound joy.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday

Designed by Maria Jose Castillo, printed by Kirsten Olson

New Editions 2019

Where it’s at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: MCBA celebrates book arts in Minnesota with a two-day pop-up shop of chapbooks, zines, broadsides, artist books, and more. There will be 125 handmade items to view and perhaps take home, sold at a variety of prices.

Why you should go: If you’re a lover of books that are unlike any other, stop by and see these original pieces for sale.

When: The preview party is from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday (tickets are $65); and the free event on Saturday, October 19, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"And When the Sun Rises"

And When the Sun Rises: Mara Duvra / Today, we become: Prerna

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: SooVAC is hosting an opening reception for two different solo exhibitions this week. One is by multidisciplinary artist Prerna, an MFA student at the University of Minnesota who was born in Mumbai. The other features visual artist and writer Mara Duvra, whose work combines photography, poetry, and video. Prerna will be creating an installation piece that will constantly change throughout the course of the exhibition run, eventually disappearing. She works with redacted text, commenting on norms and values around immigration. Duvra, meanwhile, takes a line from the poem “A Litany for Survival” by Audre Lorde as a point of departure for an installation of photographic images, poetry, and small sculptural arrangements.

Why you should go: Treat yourself to two artists who are reframing notions of race, and finding new ways of expressing identity and power.



When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday