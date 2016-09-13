Bob Saget: “I put on the expensive clothes and made dumb jokes and I became Danny Tanner forever.”

Bob Saget Skyway Theatre

Oh, and he was on some sitcom back in the '80s and '90s.

“I put on the expensive clothes and made dumb jokes and I became Danny Tanner forever,” says Saget of his iconic role as the TV family patriarch on Full House. “When you’re an artist, you get an easel and you paint. I painted Danny Tanner. But when you play a role, you draw upon yourself, and there are definitely parts of me in that character. I’ve got three daughters, and I’m a reasonable sweet guy, I think.”

Though many TV stars come to loathe their alter-egos, Saget has not only embraced his past, but brought it into the present this year when he reunited with the Tanner fam on Fuller House, which just wrapped up shooting its second season. While the show has received positive reviews, Saget isn’t shy to talk about his one (or two?) TV daughter who is no longer sharing the screen.

“I constantly get asked why the Olsen Twins aren’t doing Fuller House,” he says, with a hint annoyance in his tone. “I tell people the same thing: They aren’t acting on the show because they aren’t actors. They’re in the fashion world, and that’s who they are now. It’s like when people would ask Shirley Temple why she stopped acting. It’s because she was trying to become a congress woman. That’s who she was at that point in her life, just like this is who they [the Olsens] are now.”

While he may be revisiting his time on the small screen, Saget has always been a performer and a comedian first. This week, he’ll be bringing his very, very non-family friendly standup to the Skyway Theatre, where fans will get a look at his newest jokes and songs that he is currently polishing for a brand-new comedy special.

“At this point in my career, I don’t think anyone who shows up for my standup is shocked by what they hear,” he says. “I’m 60 years old, and I feel like I’m just getting better at defining myself as a performer. When you see me on Full House, you know what to expect. When you see my do standup, you know to expect something different. It’s like being a good runner and a good swimmer. Just because you’re good at both, doesn’t mean they’re the same. I’m sorry that was the worst metaphor ever.”

Wordplay aside, part of Saget’s charm comes from his ability to connect with audiences of all ages, and his genuine sense of appreciation for how fans interact with him.

“I’ll have entire families come out to my shows, which is great,” he says. “Afterward, fathers will come up and mention how much they liked me in The Aristocrats, and their daughters will know me from Full House or America’s Funniest Videos. It’s really a great thing when you get an entire family who want to have a moment with you. Unless that family is the Aristocrats; then it’s time to get the hell out.”

Always evolving and growing in his career, Saget says that in addition to touring and his commitments to the Tanner family, he has plans for more television shows, movies, and other projects that will allow him to venture into new creative avenues.

“I’m at a point now where instead of waiting for calls to get work, I can make the calls and tell them what I want to do and we talk about it,” he says. “It’s like you spend your life wanting people to get you, and then you reach a point where they finally do.”

