FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

Scream It Off Screen Live Stream Edition

The popular monthly short film competition moves its festivities online, where 15 short films get voted thumbs up or thumbs down by viewers. Find the livestream on YouTube. At the end of the night, viewers will be provided a link where they will determine the winner by casting votes for their favorite, with the winner revealed live at the end of the broadcast. 9 p.m. Aug. 7; free.

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival

Featuring performances from nearly 70 artists presenting live and recorded events online. Free live performances will be presented during Nightly Fringe, with additional content available by purchasing a Fringe button online. Lineup, showtime, Fringe buttons, and additional info is available at www.minnesotafringe.org/2020/shows. July 30-Aug. 9; free; some performances require a Fringe button or are ticketed.

Rapture 2020

Dance party featuring music by DJ Justice. Streaming at www.twitchtv.rapturemn. 10 p.m. Aug. 7; free.

Carlyle Brown stars in 'Acting Black' Fresh Ink

Illusion Theater's Fresh Ink Series: In This Moment

Virtual theatrical performance series featuring new work responding to the Twin Cities’ centrality in the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 crisis, with guest artists Aimee K. Bryant, Brittany Delaney, Kimberly Elise, Michael Keck, Peter Macon, Katie Robinson, Lester Purry, Regina Marie Williams, and T. Mychael Rambo. Streaming through August 16. Tickets and more info at www.illusiontheater.org. Daily from Aug. 6-16; free; suggested donation $15.

Sister Castle Theater (EP Release Show)

Musical performance from home celebrating the release of Sister Castle Theater's new EP. Streaming live at www.facebook.com/sistercastletheater. 7 p.m. Aug. 7; free.

Gary Rue

Virtual performance presented by Paradise Center for the Arts. Ticket includes a Q&A before and after the performance. Tickets and more info online. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7; $20.

Stuff to do in person:

Float-In Movie Night at Silverwood Park

Featuring 'The Goonies' projected on a large inflatable screen on the shore of Silver Lake, with attendees encouraged to boat, paddle, or float up to watch. RSVP and more info at the event’s Facebook page. 9:10 p.m. Aug. 7; free. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty Rd. E, St. Anthony; 763-694-7707.

Justice For George Floyd Rally & Protest

1-4 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

New World Night Market

Support of business owners of color, with vendors, entertainment, and more. Masks are required. Find it in the courtyard between Reverie Cafe + Bar and the Graffiti House near the alley. 6-10 p.m. 35th and Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis.

Beauty Large and Small

Photographs by Joe Linn. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Fri., Aug. 7, and meet the artist sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. Aug. 7-30; free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Twins vs. Kansas City On the Rooftop Lawn

Socially distanced screening of the Minnesota Twins games against Cleveland on Brit's giant 16-foot outdoor screen located on the garden park level. With full menu available, including baseball specials and Summit Brewing giveaways and prizes. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7; free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Blank Slate

Immersive virtual reality art exhibition to celebrate the reopening of Gamut Gallery. Featuring work by Arianne Zager, Aaron Schmitz, Black Daze, Derek Meier, Evan Weselmann, Maiya Lee Hartman, Neal Breton, Ron Brown, and Yuta Uchida. Curated by Cassie Garner. Opening nights 5-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Aug. 7-8, includes virtual reality headsets, with only 4 attendees allowed per tour and masks required. Tickets are $15; $5 members. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday night. This week features music from +45rpm. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7; free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

"Inside our Bubbles"

Inside Our Bubbles Photo Exhibition

A photographic look at how lives have changed during the pandemic, featuring work by SmouseHouse Photography. Multiple sized photos will be available to purchase, benefiting Care for Caregivers and George Floyd's Memorial Fund. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 7; free. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.

Michael Longfellow

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 7; 7 p.m. Aug. 8-9; 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

Tour featuring 80 life-sized dinosaurs and family fun all from the comfort of your own vehicle. Tickets and more info at www.dinosauradventure.com/drive-thru. Thu.-Sun. from July 31-Aug. 9; $40 per vehicle. Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Apart/Together

Group exhibition of work in a variety of media by gallery members and interns. Contact the gallery @[email protected] to set up a viewing appointment. 1-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat. from Aug. 6-Sept. 26; free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

Blues Brews N BBQs

Virtual watch party live streamed from Mount Olivet benefiting PRISM and Loaves & Fishes, featuring a live performance from Miss Myra & the Moonshiners, with BBQ food party packages available to purchase. More info online. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8; free.

Hybrid Dance Performance

Virtual collaborative dance workshop performance from James Sewell Ballet and Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. Tickets and more info online. 6 p.m. Aug. 8; $7-$19.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.

Events in person:

Whispering Waters

Featuring paintings of the Minnesota northwoods by local artist Mark Granlund. Opening reception and open house 5-8 p.m. Sat., Aug. 8. Aug. 8-Sept. 27; free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Comedy Night at Sisyphus

Featuring headliner Andrew Weg, comedian Casey Flech, and host Rebecca Wilson. Tickets and more info at dojour.us/e/13989. 8 p.m. Aug. 8; $5. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Grunge Unplugged

Featuring acoustic versions of '90s tunes performed on 612's outdoor patio. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis.

Movies in the Park: Dora the Explorer

Free family-friendly movie night in the park, with guests asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Movies begin at dusk, with music beforehand. 7 p.m. Aug. 8; free. Polar Lakes Park, 1270 Hammond Rd., White Bear Lake; 651-747-2750.

The Days Between - A Musical Celebration Featuring the Fam

A Celebration of Jerry Garcia featuring Max Graham, Geo Randall, Joe Barron, Rob & Connor Hilstrom, Kevin Fowke, and Jon Miller. 4:30-9 p.m. Aug. 8; free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

SUNDAY:

In person events:

'Art, Nature, and Space' Collaborative Chalk Mural

Public collaborative art mural featuring artist Harper Steinbach leading visitors to help her finish a large chalk drawing, engaging in a collective artistic release while still maintaining a safe social distance. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9; free. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty Rd. E, St. Anthony; 763-694-7707.

Swingin' on a Star (CD Release Show)

Outdoor performance featuring music of the Great American Songbook, with new CDs available for sale. 3-7 p.m. Aug. 9; free. Brookside Bar & Grill, 140 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix; 651-433-2440.

Twins vs. Kansas City on the Rooftop Lawn

Socially distanced screening of the Minnesota Twins games against Cleveland on Brit's giant 16-foot outdoor screen located on the garden park level. With full menu available, including baseball specials and Summit Brewing giveaways and prizes. 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9; free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.