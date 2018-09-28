Block parties, Oktoberfests, Fashion Week MN: 60 free things to do this weekend

Fashion Week MN comes to Radisson RED this Friday. Radisson RED

FRIDAY:

FWMN at FAM Fridays

Featuring pop-up shops and runway shows as part of Radisson RED's series of fashion, art, and music presented by Sound Verite Records and DJ Just Nine. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 28; Free. Radisson Red Minneapolis, 609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.



Flyover's FWMN Social Hour

Network and chat with the flyover team. Part of Fashion Week MN; RSVP on the event's Facebook page. 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

The Golden Pearl Vintage Presents Recollection Opening Night

Pop-up showcasing and selling past designs by local designers. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. Daily from Sept. 14-29; Free. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507A E. Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; 612-378-3978.



Oktoberfest 2018: Toast Night

Featuring alphorn tunes via the Matterhorn Trio, a beer garden, ceremonial keg tapping and restaurant-wide toast, and other live music. 6-9:30 p.m. Free. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Love East Lake: Bicycle & Butterfly Bash

With free hot cider and popcorn, spoke card crafts for decorating bicycles, plus butterfly banner and lantern making. 3:30-6:30 p.m. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Darkness Eve

The tap lineup goes dark in honor of Surly's celerbation this weekend. This year's lineup includes selections from Surly, Lift Bridge, Indeed, Founders, Ballast Point, Insight, Lupulin, Bent Paddle, and many more. 1-11 p.m. Stub and Herbs, 227 Oak St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-379-0555.

2018 Minnesota WebFest

Festival highlighting Minnesota's contributions to online content. Fri. night at Rock Bottom Brewery, Sat. lineup at Hennepin Theater Trust. Complete schedule and more info at www.mnwebfest.com. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 28; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 800 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-2739.

The Dagnabits

With the Dieselfitters. 10 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

ASID Sample Sale Sika-Design

ASID MN Annual Sample Sale

Browse and purchase discounted luxury furnishings and accessories. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6250.



Apply Valley Oktoberfest

Featuring local vendors, carnival games, dancing, photo booth, drinks, food, Mr. Fuzzles the Alpaca, and live music from Alpensterne and Doctor Kielbasa. 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St., Apple Valley.



Church of St. Peter Fall Festival

Celebration of the parish's 130th anniversary, featuring a group dinner, all-you-can-eat pancakes, concessions, games, boutique, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, and live music. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28; 5-9 p.m. Sept. 29; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., St. Paul; 651-777-8304.

10 Days Free From Violence: Twin Cities Authors Reflect on the Possibility of Peace

A multicultural panel of authors featuring Kathy Haddad, Andy Johnson, Keno Evol, Jenny Landon, and Julie Penshorn, with co-moderators Mark Ristau and Stan Kusunoki. 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



100 Years of Design Graduate Education

Juried/invitational exhibition featuring work by alumni, graduate students, visiting scholars, and faculty. Sept. 28-Jan. 20; Free. McNeal Hall, University of Minnesota, 1985 Buford Ave., St Paul; 612-626-9068.

David Montgomery

Author presents his new book, 'Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life and other works.' 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Ysheyellin (AKA Mina Moore)

9 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

"Ties and Tethers" Lori Biwer-Stewart, 'Wings'

Ties and Tethers

Imagination takes flight, or finds poetic grounding, in printmaker Lori Biwer-Stewart’s resonant work. The self-taught artist draws from the natural world—rocks, birds, leaves, grasses—to craft linocut prints (often incorporating monoprint and collagraph techniques) in subdued tones blending representation and abstraction. In doing so, she creates pieces that invite recognition and dreaming. Daily from Sept. 27-Nov. 9; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dear Gaza Festival Pierre Ware

SATURDAY:

Dear Gaza Block Party

Now in its fourth year, the Dear Gaza Block Party is a blend of art, performance, and music celebrating Palestinian culture. Spoken-word instrumentalist Taylor Seaberg, hip-hop activist Tufawon, and rapper CRASHprez will be taking the stage to provide tunes, as will Talia Knight, Click Bait, Dua, and DJ Wndrlnd. An art installation will showcase work by Chicago-based artist Amanda Assaley. Funds this year will once again go to America Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) through their In-Kind Medical & Relief Program, which provides basic hospital items and life necessities to folks living on the Gaza Strip. Last year’s festival raised over $20,000, which went on to become $1.3 million dollars’ worth of medical supplies. Find more info at www.deargaza.com. The block party is located on 24th Street between Lyndale and Garfield Avenues in south Minneapolis. 3-10 p.m. Sept. 29; Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. Urban Bean, 2401 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-200-8051. –Jessica Armbruster



CommunityFEST

Featuring live music, stage performances, community partners, food trucks, youth activities, and sample enrichment classes, celebrating the 50-year anniversary of MPLS Community Education. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Kiss the Tiger

With Night of Joy and D Mills. 10 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Dinosaur Hampton Kianna Notermann

Minneapolis Vintage Market: Mid-Century Modified

Apparel and accessories-focused marketplace. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.



MegoLisaLand

Print-based fashion collaboration between clothing designer Meg Browning and illustrator Lisa Luck. Event includes informal runway show along with display sketches, photos, and objects. Part of Fashion Week MN. 12-3 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



September Monthly Maker Event - Upcycle

Meet local artists, crafters, and makers who create pieces through upcycling. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2934.

'Dream Chaser' Kealeboga Tlalang

Kealeboga Tlalang

Kealeboga Tlalang creates mixed-media pieces that are more than the sum of their parts. In each portrait fine lines, newspaper clippings, and colorful blocks come together to create surprisingly expressive works. The South African artist began drawing pictures as a child for students and teachers as a way to make money to pay for lunch. He later earned a college scholarship to study mathematics and science, but eventually returned to artwork, blending all three passions into his portraits. His show at Juxtaposition Arts will be his first solo exhibition in the U.S. During his residency in the north Minneapolis gallery, he will also lead workshops and apprenticeships with youth artists. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m Saturday, September 29, and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 4. 6-8 p.m. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148. --Jessica Armbruster

Booya!

Celebration of the hot pepper harvest features a chicken/pork/beef stew, spicy sauces and fixings from local artisans, a cocktail party featuring local garden grown peppers, and FlameBringer, a Sriracha barrel-aged rum. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Mill City Oktoberfest

Featuring the tastes, sights, smells, and sounds of Germany, with activities inside and outside the museum and at the Mill City Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

In Which we Ride Bikes and Drink Cocoa

Meet at Perennial Cycle at 9 a.m. for a casual ride stopping at a surprise location for cocoa, friendly conversation, and a raffle with sweet prizes. This is a no-drop ride of 3-5 miles. Reserve your (free) ticket on Eventbrite. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Oktoberfest 2018: Tie the Knot Night

Featuring a beer garden, live music, and wedding and vow-renewal sessions through the day. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Blocktoberfest

Featuring beers from local breweries, food trucks, and live music from the Big Wu, White Iron Band, Little Fevers (featuring Lucy Michelle), Heatbox, and Crescent Moon Is In Big Trouble. 12-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Dual Citizen Brewing Co., 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-4750.



Brew N Stew Chicago Ave. Arts Fest

Festival presented by the HPDL Community Association featuring food trucks, beer, local artists and crafts, kids’ activities, and live music by Fury Things, Suzie, Al Church, Hayden Fox, Kill to Kill, the Trappistines, Gully Boys, and Engineer Paul. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Todd Park, 5600 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Parking Ramp Project Zoe Cinel

Parking Ramp Project

Pramila Vasudevan and her company Aniccha Arts invade a Bloomington parking ramp for their latest immersive and disruptive intervention. Immigration, transitions, space, and bodies and the weight they carry and displace are at work in this installation piece. Movement, site, live created sound, and the setting sun integrate to create an experience as tactile as it is intellectual, physical as it is emotional. In a place for cars, where nothing really happens, stories are created and shared and surroundings are transformed. Performances are at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily from Sept. 29-30; Free. HealthPartners Corporate, 8170 33rd Ave. S., Bloomington. –Camille LeFevre

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show with photo opportunities with replica Batmobile and Scooby Doo van. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Pat Barone

Author presents her new poetry collection, 'Your Funny, Funny Face.' 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Work and Wellness

Featuring an introductory training session from Fit Box, and a Wellness Farmers Market featuring holistic professionals, organic products, and health conscience food and beverage vendors. Registration and more info here. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, Minneapolis; 952-924-2540.

Open Streets heads to the U this weekend. Open Streets Minneapolis

SUNDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: University of Minnesota

Street festival around the U of M campus, from 14th Ave. SE down University Ave. SE and Oak St. SE. With live music, sidewalk sales, yoga sessions, kids’ fun, and more. Find more info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30; Free.

Oktoberfest 2018: Angela Merkel Night

Featuring a beer garden and live music. Noon to 2:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Button Poetry Featuring Phil Kaye

Celebration of the spoken word poet's new book, 'Date & Time.' All ages. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Grand Re-Opening Party

Featuring music, food trucks, theater, games, tours, and demonstrations. 12-3 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Jewish Community Center, 1375 St. Paul Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-0751.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Literary Lights Reading

Hosted by Donna Isaac featuring readings by Didi Koka, Mary Kay Rummel, Beth Spencer, Luke Pingel, Morgan Grayce Willow, and Krystal Morley. 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Blue Harbor Center for the Arts, 559 Humboldt Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-2196.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Olga Tokarczuk

Author presents her Man Booker International Prize-winning novel, 'Flights.' 4 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600.



Paul K. Chappell

Activist speaking as part of a forum on Peace Literacy and Racial Justice. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-1701.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.