'American Ninja Warrior'

FRIDAY:

American Ninja Warrior

Pro athletes command greater paychecks and fame, but there’s something admirable about the competitors who brave the obstacle courses of American Ninja Warrior. The show features an egalitarian field of everyday people (albeit physically chiseled and exceeding well trained), running a gauntlet of progressively intimidating challenges for the purpose of being declared a champion. The popular offshoot of Japanese series Sasuke, American Ninja Warrior takes place throughout the country, allowing ambitious competitors the chance to secure a place in the Las Vegas national finals. While this is the first time a qualifying round has been held in Minneapolis, the vast U.S. Bank Stadium should provide ample space for the complex obstacle setup. While the specifics of each course are a closely guarded secret, fans of the televised program can anticipate acrobatic contraptions geared to pitch fatigued competitors into the net—or pool—below. Vicarious thrills abound. Filming times vary; all tickets must be requested in advance through the website, on-camera-audiences.com/shows/American_Ninja_Warrior. Daily from May 25-26; Free. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537. –Brad Richason

Antiverse, Keys of Solomon, Uhtcearu, Amiensus

Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



XIII Arrows, Ian Valor, Out All Night

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

L-R: Work by Emily Dove Barton, Zoe Persico, Chloe Giordano

Immersion: Iceland Residency

The beauty of natural landscapes, folktales, and travel are celebrated in four gallery shows now on view at Light Grey Art Lab. Stark, harsh, and magical are just a few interpretations made by over 50 artists in residency in Iceland for “Immersion.” The collection features a huge variety of works from painters, video game designers, and illustrators. There’s humor, awe, and even a bit of food photography. Meanwhile, Julia Kuo and Emily Dove have teamed up for a show of illustrations inspired by bioluminescence, which they experienced during a residency in Canada’s Banff National Park. U.K.-based artist Chloe Giordano will be sharing beautiful embroidery pieces honoring woodland animals and the importance of preserving the habitat they call home. Finally, Junyi Wu and Jon Lau have collaborated to create gorgeous works exploring traditions and mythologies spanning cultures. There will be an opening reception for all four shows on Friday, May 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. –Jessica Armbruster

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

RoadWorthy

8:30 p.m. May 25; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Risk

The Artwork of RISK

Exhibit featuring the work of graffiti artist RISK. Opening reception 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., May 25. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

Teen Takeover

Teens-only event featuring music and art-making activities presented by the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council, with free food and drinks, and music by Kari Faux, Early Eyes, and DJ Hlpwntd. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 25; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of Oriental lilies, cordyline, petunias, geraniums, and dichondra, with a soft palate of pink and white. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 28-Sept. 30; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Sway in the Morning Live Broadcast

Live broadcast of the nationally syndicated radio show, featuring special guests involved with Soundset festival. 7-11 a.m. May 25; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Ryan Fontaine

Ryan Fontaine: The Confounding Variable

New paintings and sculptures. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., May 25. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Black Widows are heading to Memory Lane this weekend. FB

SATURDAY:

Memory Lanes Block Party 2018

Memory Lanes’ Memorial Day weekend block party is back with two days packed with music on indoor and outdoor stages. The lineup includes kids’ fare (Koo Koo Kanga Roo), surf rock (Black Widows, BLAHA), heavy metal (Gay Witch Abortion), DJ sets (Babyghost), punk rock (the Spits), and an Afro-Caribbean group (Malamanya). A few food trucks and a grill station will provide sustenance between beers and sets. All ages; 21+ after 10 p.m. 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Daily from May 26-27; $5 per day; free after 10 p.m. Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211.

Last Surf Night Stomp

With Big Surf, the Fractals, Kim and the Common Criminals. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Porch Knights

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Rick Schneider

Minnesota Masters Exhibition

Group show featuring work by significant glassmakers in Minnesota. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 26. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Inatnas Orchestra

17-piece group featuring Asuka Kakitani and JC Sanford, with an opening set from JazzINK Youth Jazz Showcase. 7 p.m. May 26; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Jack Knife and the Sharps

8:30 p.m. May 26; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Lacuna Gallery

SUNDAY:

Spring Open House

Featuring work from their recent drawing residency and a selection of Minnesota pottery from over 40 artists on view and for sale, with snacks, drinks, and a bonfire. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27; Free. Lacuna Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave., Studio A, Minneapolis.

Liquor Beats Winter, Yoni Yum, Cramschool

Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Shannon Murray CD-Release

3 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Memorial Day Party

Featuring tunes from DJ Green Lantern. Admission is free before 10 p.m. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

