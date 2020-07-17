Mu-Tini Hour Rich Ryan

FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

Mu-tini Hour | RE:Plays

Three original plays responding to George Floyd’s murder and current events in the Twin Cities. Friday, 7 p.m. Watch live here. Free.

Mystery on the Mississippi

Fearless Comedy presents an online interactive murder mystery. Find tickets online. Friday, 7 p.m. $12.

Hookstream: Kind Country

Check here on Facebook for more info. 9 p.m. July 17; free.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; Free.

Stuff to see and do in person:

Artepils: Socially Distanced Edition

A two-day celebration of local artists, musicians, and of beer. Reserve admission here. 2-11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free; $20 VIP (includes 4 beers). Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Adrian Washington & Friends



Comedy. Friday, 8 p.m. $15; tickets on eventbrite.com. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection

Visit walkerart.org for new hours, timed ticketing procedures, and any additional COVID-19 precautions in place. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from July 16-Jan. 22; Included with admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Painting as Sculpture

Work by Jodi Reeb. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Fri., July 10. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from July 7-Aug. 14; Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Roseville in Bloom

Public art installation project featuring twenty large rose statues designed by regional artists, with displays at various locations throughout the city of Roseville. For locations and additional info, visit www.visitroseville.com/roseville-in-bloom. Daily from July 1-Oct. 31; Free.

Viewpoint

Art exhibition featuring the work of local Minneapolis artist Anne Landreman. Every Mon.-Sat. from June 22-July 19; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Better Angels

Public art installation created by the Milligan Studios in St. Paul, featuring several hundred pinwheels re-engineered to resemble angel wings. Daily from June 15-Sept. 30; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3225.

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Patricia Olson: Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

Gallery open by appointment only. Contact [email protected] to set up a date and time for viewing. 1-5 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 18-July 18; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

Turn Turn Turn

A new livestream performance series broadcast from the Parkway, presented in HD video and stereo sound. Tickets and streaming info at theparkwaytheater.com. 8 p.m. July 18; $15.

Gretchen Anthony

Author presents a virtual launch party for her new book, 'The Kids are Gonna Ask,' in conversation with J. Ryan Stradal. Livestreaming at Magers & Quinn's Facebook page. 7 p.m. July 18; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



Events in person:

March for Elijah McClain

Youth-led march against police brutality starting at US Bank Stadium across the Stone Arch Bridge. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter Mural



Watch artists create a giant street mural on Penn Avenue. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Suburbs

With Kiss the Tiger. All ages outdoor show. Tickets and additional info at eventbrite.com. 5:30 p.m. July 18; $50-$75. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Ave., St. Michael; 612-314-9199.



SUNDAY:

Strong Island

Free virtual screening and discussion hosted by MSP Film Society. Sun.-Mon. Find tickets

at prod3.agileticketing.net.