BLK Love's queer black future, Alice Riot's wearable art, and other art happenings this week

Our roundup includes three new shows at Concordia, two nature-themed exhibitions at Groveland Gallery, art-inspired fashion at Alice Riot’s studio, and six black, queer, trans artists will share their process at a special event at Hennepin Theatre Trust.

BLK LOVE: Artist Talk

Where it’s at: Hennepin Theatre Trust Event Center, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: What does the future of black Minnesota look like? That was the artist prompt for “BLK LOVE,” an exhibition featuring six black, queer, trans artists at the Hennepin Theatre Trust Event Center. The show, by Black Visions Cohort, features work by Ayana Lance, Chi-Chi X, Miles Jamison, Noah Lawrence-Holder, Qwayed Akuei, and Yasmeenah. They’ll be discussing this topic at this week’s artists’ talk.

Why you should go: Join a conversation with these six emerging artists as they discuss their visions of the future. They’ll also share their experiences as part of a cohort led by Black Visions Collective and Nancy Musinguzi.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday

John-Mark Schlink

Three openings at Concordia Gallery this week

Where it’s at: Concordia Gallery, 1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; Buetow Hall, 1282 Concordia Ave. S., St. Paul

What it’s about: Concordia University will be hopping this week with three different exhibitions. “Between the Lines” features intaglio, woodcut, and screenprint reinterpreting photographs of building sites. The works are by John-Mark Schlink, a recipient of this year’s Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant. Also opening this Thursday: Shannon Kourajian’s senior exhibition, “It’s Not All in Your Head,” and “Pouring Forth,” highlighting ceramic works by Keith Williams, Concordia’s department of art chair.

L-R: Shannon Kourajian, Keith Williams

Why you should go: Check out what Concordia University’s art department has to offer with three different exhibitions: one by student, one featuring faculty, and a guest artist showcase all opening on the same day.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

L-R: Michael Kareken, Carl Oltvedt

Carl Oltvedt and Michael Kareken at Groveland Gallery

Where it’s at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis

What it’s about: In “Alight & Aloft: Avian Observations,” Carl Oltvedt shares his love of birds through paintings and drawings. Meanwhile Michael Kareken exhibits recent drawings and prints reflecting on his time spent growing up in the Pacific Northwest, particularly along the shoreline of the San Juan Islands and the Olympic Peninsula.

Why you should go: Technically, we are on the cusp of spring, even if it may not seem like it at the moment. Get into the mood for a season change with two exhibitions of artists who bring nature into their artwork.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday

Alice Riot

Alice Riot: Second Saturday Open Studio Hours

Where it’s at: California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Alice Riot, the artistic fashion brand co-founded by business wiz Kelly Groehler and artist/designer Kate Iverson, hosts open studio events for shoppers to check out their latest line.

Why you should go: Alice Riot creates fashion out of original pieces of art made by women artists. So this is a chance to support a locally owned, women-owned business and get some cool new skirts, dresses, scarves, and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday