Black queer film, quilts by Terrence Payne: This week's art happenings

This weekend is Art-A-Whirl in northeast Minneapolis. So wherever you look, there are going to be tons of artsy stuff to do. Check out a couple Art-A-Whirl options below. There's also some fantastic artist talks at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and new work by young artists at the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center.

Mia

Artists talks at the Minneapolis Institute of Art



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: There are two important discussions happening at Mia this week, both on Thursday. The first, “Identity in Our Fashion: Four Native Women Artists in Creativity,” starts at 5:30 p.m., and is sponsored by the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation. The second talk, starting at 7 p.m., takes place at the MAEP gallery, where Essma Imady will share insights into her brutal, incredible exhibition in that space, which navigates the difficulties of parenting for refugees in the midst of turmoil.

Why you should go: At the Native Women Artists in Creativity talk, four nationally known artists who will discuss the ways that cultural practices inform contemporary art making. As commodification, stereotyping, and appropriation of Native culture continue in mainstream society, these Native artists will examine the ways that Native artists claim their own artistic voice. Meanwhile, just a bit later, Essma Imady will offer insight into her powerful show in the MAEP galleries, which is sure to be a must-listen discussion as well.

When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Buzzed: Short Film Premiere



Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Michael Jemison, local artist and podcaster of Challenge the Woke, shares his new short film, “Buzzed,” a dream-like, color-saturated piece about queerness, blackness, and barbershops. The film will be shown alongside color photographs by Chris McDuffie.

Why you should go: Jemison created this film about his experience with the hyper-masculine space of black barbershops. Jamison dreams of a world where black queer people can have have their hair looked after in a space that truly accepts them.

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday.

Promo

Honors Visual Art Exhibition: Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St. St. Paul.

What it’s about: While waiting for construction to be complete on the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s new renovation, the M continues its traveling series of events. For this one, the museum is partnering with St. Paul Public Schools, the Ordway, and Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center for an exhibition of paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and jewelry all created by SPPS students.

Why you should go: Find out what the next generation of young people are thinking about and dreaming about in this show celebrating their talents and ideas.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and the show is on view through June 3.

Terrence Payne

Blanket Statement: Quilts By Terrence Payne



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, 195, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: You may know artist Terrence Payne as a painter, but this weekend, you have a chance to see a whole new side of his work. For “Blanket Statement,” Payne shares his latest body of work: quilts. These handmade works examine fears and insecurities, weaving in political messages with all sorts of cozy goodness.

Why you should go: Happening in northeast Minneapolis during Art-A-Whirl, this show is one festival stop you won’t want to miss. With the incredible amount of stimuli happening in all the different art buildings and studios, Art-A-Whirl can get a bit overwhelming. This exhibit will give you a bit of a respite as you take in Payne’s provocative and lovely works.

When: 6-10 p.m Friday.