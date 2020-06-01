Black-owned/run arts orgs in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)

The following is a list of places and organizations that have made the Twin Cities the cultural juggernaut that it is. These are places that are worth checking in on, donating time to, and supporting through contributions, if you care about the arts.

Did we miss someone? Please let us know in the comments. We’ll be updating this post periodically.

Juxtaposition Arts



This super-awesome, North Side non-profit wears many caps. It’s a youth art and design education center, which offers training, internships, paid apprenticeship programs, and classes for teens and young adults. It’s a gallery, hosting a variety of national and international artists throughout the year. They also have a retail shop, skate park, and an artists’ studio space.

Juxtapositionarts.org

"Grace" L-R: Work by Walter Griffin, Beverly Tipton Hammond

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

Another non-profit on the North Side, this organization showcases the history, successes, and struggles of African American life in Minnesota. Past shows have featured photography from the 1940s, portraits of women in their Sunday best, and a celebration of the Major Taylor Bicycling Club of Minnesota, named after Marshall "Major" Taylor, the first African American to win the world championship cycling race in 1899.

maahmg.org

'Is God Is' Rich Ryan

Mixed Blood Theatre

Mixed Blood brings powerful theater to the West Bank neighborhood. Past productions include Is God Is, as described by our theater critic, Jay Gabler, last year: “Aleshea Harris’s shocking script had Mixed Blood audiences riveted in a visceral production anchored by a towering performance from Dame-Jasmine Hughes, the best actor to emerge on Twin Cities stages this decade.” Their Radical Hospitality program makes theater more accessible, offering first-come, first served free seating for all. In addition, Mixed Blood hosts a variety of educational workshops, including info on legal counseling.

mixedblood.com

Penumbra put on a powerful production of 'Jitney' in 2016. 'Jitney,' Allen Weeks

Penumbra Theatre

This St. Paul theater focuses on works that examine the African American experience. Past productions have included critically lauded takes on for colored girl, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and August Wilson’s Jitney. Penumbra also hosts speaking engagements and educational programs throughout the year.

penumbratheatre.org

George Byron Griffiths

Pillsbury House + Theater

Another playhouse featuring groundbreaking works by Black artists, Pillsbury House + Theater is part of Pillsbury United Communities, an organization offering a variety of services in the Chicago Avenue neighborhood, including tax prep, emergency childcare, education, and more. Award-winning productions onstage include Nilaja Sun’s No Child… and Pike St. They are also home to the Naked Stages series, a seven-month fellowship for performing artists.

Pillsburyunited.org

Sahan Journal

This 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom is completely free, reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota, including recent protests and riots.

sahanjournal.com

Revelers at a Somali Art Museum celebration. FB

The Somali Museum of Minnesota

This is North America’s only museum devoted to Somali culture -- or anywhere in the world. The collection features artifacts as well as contemporary works. In addition, the museum hosts a variety of performances, has a YouTube channel, and offers a variety of classes.

somalimuseum.org

FLOW Image courtesy event organizers

West Broadway Business and Area Coalition

This group supports local businesses and organizations through cultural events and festivals in the North Minneapolis area. That includes FLOW North Side, a multi-day art festival; the West Broadway leg of Open Streets Minneapolis; and the Facade Improvement Grant program, which has facilitated the creation of a variety of gorgeous murals in the area.



westbroadway.org