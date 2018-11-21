Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday for fashionistas: Shop local at these spots

We’re approaching the ultimate shopping weekend, the most frantic “buy ‘em up” three-day stretch of the year: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. Hopefully you’ve got your last paycheck all stored up and ready to go, because there are some amazing deals to be had.

The following list is all about local stores. Because when you forgo Best Buy and Kohl’s and Target for the little boutiques and shops in our fine Twin Cities, you’re supporting the dreams and goals of a small business owner and gifting something thoughtful and meaningful to someone on your list (or to yourself).

Here’s where you should be shopping this weekend. See you there!

BLACK FRIDAY

Martinpatrick3

Take 20% off at the North Loop menswear store all weekend long, though some exclusions apply. Shop here for: your dad, your brother, your cool brother-in-law, your best guy friend who needs a makeover.

(212 3rd Ave. N, Minneapolis)

Mille

South Minneapolis’s legendary Mille is offering 30% off storewide (except new arrivals) during the shopping weekend, ending on November 26 at midnight. If you’re shopping online, use code “BLACKFRIDAY18.” Shop here for: Yourself, your BFF, your stylish sister.

(4760 Grand Ave. S, Minneapolis)

June Resale

Shop markdowns and get a gift with your $75 purchase at June Resale, plus treats and mimosas. Shop here for: chic winter accessories and sweaters for your mom.

(3460 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Proper

Take 20% off storewide throughout the weekend at Proper. Shop here for: your holiday party outfit!

(2743 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Electric Fetus

Get 20% off your purchase at Electric Fetus all weekend long. Shop here for: your dad!

(2000 4th Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Cliché

Take 25% off your purchase at Cliché Minneapolis during the weekend, plus drinks and gift suggestions. Shop here for: your favorite coworker.

(2403 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Made By Hands Create Laser Arts, Bench Pressed, Everthine Jewelry

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Made by Hands Holiday Sale

Pop over to Bauhaus Brew Labs’ fifth annual Made by Hands holiday sale, featuring tons of local makers and vendors including Tinyloud Creative Co., Still Kickin, A Mano, Dinosaur Hampton embroidery and more. The sale goes from Saturday through Sunday and some vendors change, so hit up both days for the best stuff! Shop here for: your cousins, your mom, your coworkers.

(1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis)

Golden Pearl Vintage

Take 20% off your entire purchase at vintage boutique Golden Pearl, plus snacks, mimosas and a chance to win a $200 store gift card! Shop here for: that swanky New Year’s Eve party.

(507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Merch Table at Duke Albert

Northeast boutique Duke Albert is celebrating the weekend with 25% off vintage from Moth Oddities, plus vintage rock tees from Lori Barbero. Shop here for: everyone on your list.

(2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis)

B. Resale

Take 20% off at Eat Street resale shop B. during Small Business Saturday. Shop here for: your younger siblings.

Arlee Park

Visit South Minneapolis home goods and vintage shop Arlee Park for in-store discounts (also available online) and chances to win gift cards to Arlee, Nokomis Shoe Shop, carousel + folk, and Homespun. Shop here for: your home

(3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis)



Magers & Quinn

Shop small at Hennepin bookseller Magers & Quinn on Small Business Saturday. The first 100 customers to spend $50 get a $10 gift card. Shop here for: literally anyone on your list.

(3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Hazel & Rose

North Loop’s upscale sustainable boutique Hazel & Rose will be offering select discounts throughout Small Business Saturday, so stay tuned to their social or email list for the big reveal. (117 N. 8th Ave., Minneapolis)