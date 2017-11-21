Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals for fashionistas

Hazel & Rose, Athena Pelton

BLACK FRIDAY

Hazel & Rose Black Friday-Sunday Sale

Northeast’s eco-chic boutique Hazel & Rose is throwing a big sale from Black Friday to Sunday the 26th. Take 10-percent off your first item, 20-percent off your second, and so forth. Get a gift with any purchase total over $100. Red Wings aren’t included in the sale, but if you’re buying a pair, Hazel & Rose will give you a gift card -- not a bad deal!

Shop here if you’re looking for: Beautifully-made, ethical fashion that no one else will have.

Where and When: 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Covered’s Iconic Black Friday Sale

Uptown’s trendy and casual-chic Covered throws one hell of a Black Friday sale; it’s become kind of a legend with their customers. This year, they’re offering 40-percent off the ENTIRE store from 10 a.m. to noon, then 30-percent off from noon to close. Yeah, that’s pretty awesome. They’re also offering 20-percent off the store for Small Business Saturday.

Shop here if you’re looking for: jeans, cozy and cute basics, the best bralettes.

Where and When: 1201 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Martinpatrick3

The menswear destination shop Martinpatrick3 is offering 20-percent off the store (some exclusions apply) for Black Friday. Full disclosure: My boyfriend works there, but if he didn’t, I’d still shop there for niche fragrances, leather goods, cool clothes, and trendy sneakers.

Shop here if you’re looking for: gifts for your dad, brother, BIL, boyfriend … or yourself.

When and Where: 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

June Resale

Uptown’s designer resale shop is celebrating both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with discounts and mimosas. They’ve recently added a home section to the store, and their candle selection is top notch. Plus, you can’t beat a little Chanel.

Shop here if you’re looking for: designer bags, holiday party dresses, heels!

When and Where: 3406 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roe Wolfe

Womenswear boutique Roe Wolfe has made some serious changes lately. They moved to the new wing at the Galleria and added menswear, For Black Friday and Small Biz Saturday, the store is putting your discount in your hands. Scratch for discounts from 10- to 50-percent off, plus take an extra 20-percent off all sale.

Shop here if you’re looking for: casual and unique pieces no one else will have, and Instagrammable moment thanks to their Kevin Kramp-designed in-store installation

When and Where: 3175 Galleria, Edina. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

The Golden Pearl Vintage 20/20 Sale

If you’re out shopping local for Small Business Saturday, you’ll definitely want to make a pit stop at Northeast’s gorgeous vintage store the Golden Pearl Vintage. They’re offering two deals: take 20-percent off your entire purchase and earn a $20 coupon while you shop.

Shop here if you’re looking for: a fancy holiday party outfit that makes a statement, or some sparkly jewels.

When and Where: 507A E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. 10 a..m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Valentine Wood Interiors SALON

If you haven’t been to the beautiful Valentine Wood antique store, what are you waiting for? Its SALON event on Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to check it out. Owner Carrie Valentine will be displaying her photography, as well as that of some of her friends, including photographer nylonsaddle (in a collab with blogger Wide Eyed Legless and artist Ashley Mary), painter Travis Sterns, and photographer Eli Bartz.

Shop here if you’re looking for: unique, timeless every day items that stand out and feel way more special than something from Target.

When and Where: 733 E. 48th St., Minneapolis. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Arlee Park Small Business Saturday Event

Instagrammable home and vintage shop Arlee Park is celebrating SBS with a 10-percent discount and donuts. It’s quickly become a popular shop for those looking to add a little touch of eclectic vintage to their homes, whether that’s with macramé, a Turkish rug, or maybe just a perfect pair of Levi’s.

Shop here if you’re looking for: a gift for your coolest BFF.

When and Where: 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cliché’s Storewide Sale

Uptown’s beloved Cliché boutique is another must-stop destination if you’re out and about. Take 25-percent off the store, and enjoy refreshments and a pop-up from popular local jewelry designer Larissa Loden.

Shop here if you’re looking for: a gift for your arty, chic older sister

When and where: 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.