Black Dog art party, work by Anna Min, and other art happenings this week

St. Paul Pop-Up Art Show



Where it’s at: Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Former Twin Cities-based artist Ernesto Ybarra, who now lives in Seattle, will be featured in a pop-up art sale at the Black Dog with new artwork and prints for sale. There’ll also be food from Que Tal Street Eats.

Why you should go: Raised on the West Side of St. Paul, Ybarra creates vibrant works that are full of color, and reflect his cultural Mexican heritage. Here’s a chance to see what this Minnesota artist has been up to since spreading his wings to the west coast.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Joy bubbles up at Anna Min's exhibition. Anna Min

Anna Min's “Joy in Translation”



Where it’s at: UROC, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis

Why it’s about: You may know photographer Anna Min’s work from her coverage of social justice groups, protests, arts organizations, and other nonprofits around the Twin Cities. Her latest exhibition is a little different. In “Joy in Translation,” Min uses her photographer’s eye to capture joy, wonderment, and whimsey. The reception is part of UROC's annual Community Day, and will feature art, food, and music.

Why you should go: It’s rough out there right now. There’s awful news every day, and it can be difficult to keep your spirit up. This show will hopefully brighten your day a little bit.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursday

Siah Armajani Courtesy Walker Art Center

Artist Talk: Siah Armajani

Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Siah Armajani’s Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge has become an iconic piece of public art in the Twin Cities since opening in 1988. A fantastic retrospective of the Iranian-born artist is currently on view at the Walker Art Center. The show includes the artist’s early works, including pieces he created while he was a student at Macalester College, and showstoppers like Fallujah, and Tomb for Frank O’Hara. This week, Armajani will talk about his work with the co-curator of the exhibit, Victoria Sung.

Why you should go: In Armajani’s architectural structures and two-dimensional works, he layers poetry, literature, and historical events. Learn a little bit more about the meaning in his work at this artist conversation.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Remap: Twin Cities



Where it’s at: Various locations

What it’s about: Black artists, artists of color, and Native artists re-envision arts in America at this conference happening around the Twin Cities.

Why you should go: Every day, the U.S. gets more diverse. And yet, in the arts world, white-led institutions are slow to make changes, and resources barely make it to artists from marginalized communities who actually speak to a non-elite audience. Arts in a Changing America, a national group, is trying to change that, and they are partnering with POC-led artists and organizations in the Twin Cities for workshops, performances, and discussions about what the future of the arts in America could be.

When: Events run from Saturday to Tuesday. Some performances and talks are free, other packages range from $100-$150 (financial aid is also available).