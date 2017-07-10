Black Bike Week Twin Cities + 10 other free things to do this week

The Big Lebowski

Monday at dusk. CRAVE Restaurant, LaSalle Plaza, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday 9 p.m. Shingle Creek Park.

Black Bike Week TC 2017

With sunny weather predictions for the next five days, it's a great week for biking. Hosted by Slow Roll Mpls and Birchwood Cafe, Black Bike Week will feature a variety of casual rides open to all, each ending with food and other treats. Things kick off Tuesday with a meet-and-greet at Birchwood Cafe, a Friday evening BBQ and North Side beer crawl starting at Wirth Park, and a family-friendly ride to Rondo Days on Saturday. For a complete schedule of events and locations, start at the events Facebook page. Tuesday through Saturday.

Jumanji

Tuesday 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.



Capture the Flag

Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Who says summertime games like Capture the Flag are just for kids? For the past couple years, the Grown-Up Club has been hosting fun nights for adults who want to spend an evening playing like a kid. Instead of firing up your Nintendo Wii, head out to the grassy lawn at Washburn Fair Oaks Park, where you’ll meet and form teams with players who also want to take a break from adulting. You may have a beer gut and a little bit of a wheeze from all those cigarettes (gotta get started on quitting, right?), but we’re all a little older and slower these days anyway. During the games, new friendships will be forged, rivalries will become legendary, and beers will be used to salute afterward at a nearby pub (you can’t be a kid forever, after all). Wednesday 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free. 200 24th St. E., Minneapolis.

X-Underground: X Games Kick-Off Dance Party

Hell's Kitchen

Whether you're an extreme sports fanatic psyched for the X Games or just want to dance on Hump Day, head on down to Hell's Kitchen for a free party hosted by Flip Phone and crew. DJ Shannon Blowtorch will be spinning tunes with pop-up performances from Manchita and J. plaza. Adonia and Emily Madigan will also entertain. 21+. Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. 80 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis.

42

Wednesday 9 p.m. Hiawatha School Park.



Walker Wide Open Party

Walker Art Center

For the Walker Wide Open series, the regularly scheduled free Thursday night event will become a summertime patio party. For this installment, folks will be welcome to explore the galleries inside, with added fun to be found on the terraces and outside the museum. Pop-up bars will be offering local brew from Fulton, Bauhaus, and Surly Brewing. Sarah White and Su Na will spin tunes, while live sets will feature Dem Atlas, Romantica, and Ashley Gold. Watch Saint Sabrina tattoo artists work live, and enjoy a digital graffiti wall from Tangible Interaction as your backdrop. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Peddler: A Night Market on the Mississippi

City House

Every Thursdays this month, City House will host an artisan makers' mart. Over 40 vendors will be on site each week, with selections including breads, meats, handmade arts, and produce. Check off your farmers' market shopping list, and then order up a beer, wine, or cocktail as a treat. City House is located right off of the Shepart Road bike/walking path, so it's ideal to ride to this event. Farmstead Bike Shop will also be on hand offering free safety checks on rides. Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. 258 Mill St., St. Paul.

Vintage Motorcycle Night

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Three times this summer, hoards of old-school motorcycles and their riders will make their way to Bauhaus for beer and eats. If you don't have vintage wheels, make your way for the spectacle. Food will be provided by the Moral Omnivore. Thursday 6-9 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fences

Thursday 9 p.m. Victory Memorial Drive.