Black Bike Week, Bike Night at Mia, Sisyphus turns 5: Free things to every day this week

MONDAY

Still Kickin Turns 4

Each month, Still Kickin raises funds to help families and patients with medical bills. This amazing -- and very necessary -- cause does so through selling merch, hosting benefits, and from online pledges. This Monday, they’ll be celebrating four years of doing good work with a party at Bauhaus. There will be beer, including the release of Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale. Other fun will include live art, stuff for kids to do, and sweet treats. New merch and limited edition collector’s pins will also be for sale this evening. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Surly Cinema: Top Gun

‘Merica, ‘80s-style. 7:30 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.

Spaceballs

Get ready for a bunch of dick jokes from Mel Brooks. Find more info at www.mplsdowntown.com. Dusk. Free. Target Field Station, 435 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis.

Black Bike Week 2019

The Cultural Wellness Center and Slow Roll have come together for Black Bike Week 2019. Events planned will touch on education, activism, art, and community. Highlights include a slow-ride/party at 6 p.m. on Monday at UROC (2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis). Tuesday’s ride at Powderhorn Park (6 p.m. at 3400 15th Ave. S.) features author/artist Junauda Petris-Nash, who just published a new work, The Stars and The Blackness Between Them. On Wednesday you’ll find riders on the Midtown Greenway. Other events on the schedule include clinics, a race, and a cruise through four breweries in North Minneapolis/Near North, and a trip to the Northside Farmers’ Market and Breaking Bread.

Five Year Anniversary

Sisyphus is turning five with a weeklong party. Each day, a blast from the past beer will be tapped, including the Cucumber Pils, Birthday Cake brew, and a barrel aged coconut stout. Other fun includes free tours (sign up here), Blingo, and sampling. Monday through Sunday. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.



TUESDAY

Ready Player One

Tue., 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Park

WEDNESDAY

The Sandlot

Wed., 8:55 p.m. Windom Park Northeast

THURSDAY

Third Thursday: Bike Night

Mia’s annual bike party returns this week for a free evening of bike related fun. Cyclists will be able to cruise right through the museum’s doors, where they’ll be greeted with a variety of things to check out. That includes groups like the Nice Ride Minnesota, the Midtown Greenway Coalition, and ARTCRANK hosting safety sessions, showing off new gear, and hosting art-making opportunities. Music will be provided by R&B/pop makers Circa 93 and jazz/punk artists 26 BATS. A cash bar will keep the drinks flowing, and food truck Samurai Teppanyaki will be stopping by. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Jessica Armbruster

The Goonies

Thu., 9 p.m. Corcoran Park

The Incredibles 2

6:30 p.m. Hancock Recreation Center