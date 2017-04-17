Binge watch the new 'MST3K' at a brew pub (and other free things to do this week)

MS3K Screening Night

In the 1990s, Mystery Science Theater 3000 turned trash-talking movies into an art form. The program triumphantly returned last week after a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, an original cast reunion, and lots of online excitement. These days, it’s Jonah Ray who is trapped in space with delightfully sarcastic robots. Together, they will watch a lot of really shitty movies as evil scientists -- campily played by Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt -- study the impact they have on the crew. This Thursday, Bauhaus Brew Labs will binge-watch a handful of the brand-new episodes on Netflix, snarking away over beers. MidNord Empanada Truck will be on hand with eats. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



(Image courtesy event organizers)

Signs of Resistance: Protest Sign Show

Protest art will celebrate the art of protesting at this Wednesday's benefit party for the ACLU. Local agencies 514 Studios, This Is Folly, Woychick Design, and J. O'Brien Design and others are showcasing their posters and selling them for a good cause, with topics including the war on science, climate change, human rights, and political corruption. Appreciate the pieces at the reception, or spend $40 and take one home for your wall, your lawn, or an upcoming march. Eats from DelSur Empanadas Food Truck and refreshments from Bent Paddle Brewing Co. will also be offered. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 514 Studios, 514 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-520-1514.



(FB event page image)

Fashion Week MN

Despite the occasional snowstorm, spring is technically here in Minnesota. That means we can start coveting spring threads, even if we can’t wear them on chillier days. Ushering in a new season is Fashion Week MN, a 10-day celebration that includes glam parties, pop-up shops, runway shows, and other charming happenings. Things kick off on Thursday with the free #MinnstaFashion shindig at the Foshay from 7 to 10 p.m. The interactive, social-media-themed event will feature a fashion show by couture resale boutique Luxury Garage Sale and local emerging designers. For a complete list of happenings -- and there are many -- visit fashionweekmn.com. The W at Foshay Hotel, 821 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis. Through April 29.



(Image courtesy Mia)

Third Thursday: Nerd Thursday

Get your geek on this Thursday at Mia’s monthly series. There will be plenty of things to do and explore. Just in time for spring candy season, the Grown-Up Club will examine the merits of Peep-based dioramas. Test out the museum’s latest tech projects, or try your hand at virtual reality beer pong. Stretch your knowledge at geeky trivia, sing your way through PowerPoint Karaoke, and get a workout doing yoga poses inspired by Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak. Folks interested in checking out Del Toro’s “At Home with Monsters” for free can sign up to become a Mia member (also free). Tickets sell out fast, so head online or call the museum to reserve a spot. Become a member here; sign up for the gallery show here. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.