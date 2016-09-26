Bill Murray, Michael Phelps, and one of the One Direction guys are in the Twin Cities, if you wanna hang out

That's because this week, the Ryder Cup comes to Hazeltine, the world renowned golf course located in the southwest Twin Cities suburb of Chaska. The United States vs. the Europeans comeptition brings some of the biggest names in golf, uncluding guys like Rory McIlroy (Northern Irish) and Phil Mickelson (a yankee), to the Twin Cities.

But you? If you know more about Rory Gilmore (love) and Dr. Phil (love to hate). Then have we got a list of names for you!

Tomorrow morning, the pre-Ryder Cup "celebrity scramble" kicks off at 2 p.m., and event organizers promise a "fun mix of talent and big personalities." Read between the lines, celebs: Some of you have talent; some of you are just "personalities," PR-speak for "insufferable jerk from television."

Like the real-deal golf tournament, the celebrity competition features Americans vs. Euros. Leading the U.S. side in fan-friendliness, especially when it comes to golf, is actor Bill Murray. Murray's a near-constant figure at celebrity golf gigs (and occasionally turns up in St. Paul to watch the St. Paul Saints, of which he's part-owner).

No, he probably won't re-enact the scene from Caddyshack where he tells the story about golfing with the Dalai Lama. Especially not if you yell it out from the grandstand. But Murray's notoriously easy to bump into and hang out with on the street, even if you're just some civilian; just last week, he filled in bartending for his son's bar in New York.

The more athletically inclined among us will be thrilled to know that Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will be teeing off tomorrow as well.

If you're looking to catch Phelps in his natural state, rise just before dawn and look for an eel-like shape skimming along just under the surface of Lake Calhoun... before leaping from the water, as a dolphin would, and continuing on through Lake of the Isles at full speed.

Other American celebs in town include:

Actor Kurt Russell

Surfing god Kelly Slater

Singing man Huey Lewis

Retired hockey star (and current TV commentator) Jeremy Roenik

The European squad, meanwhile, is loaded with huge names on the international scene, though some will be little-known in this country. Most Americans over the age of 40 ought to know the name of Martina Navratilova, a dominant Czech-born tennis star who basically became an American; fewer will recognize Alessandro Del Piero or Andriy Shevchenko.

Soccer fans will known them as two of the highest-scoring European football stars of the last few decades. (Both plied their trade in Italy, most notably; Shevchenko is married to Minneapolis-born, Polish-heritage model Kristen Pazik.)

The European team is also bringing one Niall Horan, an Irish-born singer who featured in the boy band One Direction. (Brace for the sound of teenager girls screaming.)

You see, the Ryder Cup celebrity scramble's got a little something for everyone. Like comedy? Music? Sports? Food? Famous people?

Get out your binoculars and be on the lookout for famous faces. Try not to scare them away.

