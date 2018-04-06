Bruise Violet at First Avenue Christopher Ludtke

FRIDAY:

Christopher Ludtke: Photo Pass - Live Music in MSP

Concert photography. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 6 featuring the artist and music by DJ Jordan McNiven. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Psycho Sin

With Violence Condoned and Maggot. 9 p.m. April 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Sass

With Sparrowhawk, Moors Blackmon, and Ahem. 10 p.m. April 6; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.

The Dang Ol' Tri'ole

With Nathan Scott Phillips Band and Tulips on an Organ. 10 p.m. April 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Emmett Ramstad

Emmett Ramstad: Laying in Wait

Participatory artwork—whether immersive dance/theater productions that invite (aka require!) people to move from room to room while interacting with performers, or mixed-media installations in which viewers are challenged to calibrate their own experiences—haven’t been this popular since the ’60s and ’70s. But today’s practitioners are certainly engaging in some provocative explorations. One of them is Emmett Ramstad. His new piece asks participants to investigate periods of stasis, those moments in which we wait—whether with anticipation, dread, or boredom. In the waiting rooms he’s created, we get to fish for items through a hole in the floor, experience a sense of distortion, and think about what really is happening in the bathroom. Think of it as the re-contextualization of the ordinary—meaning the results could be extraordinary. There will be an opening reception on Friday, April 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. –Camille LeFevre



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios and other artsy events. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Access/Print & Look/See

Annual student exhibition. Opening reception and screenprinting event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Apr. 6. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series: Jamillah James

Curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, in conversation with Tia-Simone Gardner and Jay Heikes. RSVP at ticket.artsmia.org. 6:30 p.m. April 6; Free; RSVP tickets required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

L-R: Work by Angel Hawari, Matt Hinz, CL Martin

SATURDAY:

Unicorn Art Show 4

We’re having a unicorn moment right now. In recent years, the magical creature has shown up on sparkly makeup products and pool inflatables, and was an inspiration for a drink at Starbucks. This weekend at Artspace Jackson Flats, unicorns will serve as a muse for local artists in the return of this whimsical exhibition and party. There will be pastel paintings, metal sculptures, and goth shrines festooned with gems. This year’s event, which will feature over 100 artists, is open to all magical creatures, so while the art will remain unicorn-centric, there will also be odes to dragons, mermaids, and narwhals. Check out the art at Saturday’s party, which will include cocktails, tarot readings, face painting, and eats from Gastrotruck. Come in costume, or come as you are (a sparkly freak, that is). 4-11 p.m. April 7; Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster

Cribbage Tournament

Free tournament with prizes. Register online to reserve a space. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Flat Earth Brewing Company, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-698-1945.

Perennial Cycle

In which we ride bikes & eat pastries

No-drop ride goes at a comfortable pace for 4 to 6 miles. RSVP on the event's Facebook page so there's enough treats for all. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Hayden Fox (EP Release Show)

With Lavender Daughter and Ayy Cee. 10 p.m. April 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Walker Art Center

April Free First Saturday: Words, Words, Everywhere

Featuring bookmaking arts and crafts, a poetry workshop, letterpress demonstrations and free gallery admission all day. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

MN NAF! Salon One Year Anniversary Party

Open house featuring live music from Mary Bue and Jillian Rae, art, fashion show, and products from local makers. 6-9 p.m. April 7; Free. MN NAF! Salon, 3749 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-466-0355.



Murrieta MPLS

With Sabotov, Struggle Punk, Bathhouse Romeo, and Wooden Shoe Ramblers. 9 p.m. April 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

L-R: Shawn McNulty, David Malcolm Scott

Shawn McNulty: Striations and David Malcolm Scott: Aerials

New paintings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Gawn! A Reading from Gentry!fication: Or the Scene of the Crime

Local poet and graphic designer Chaun Webster drops his latest opus, GeNtry!fication: or the scene of the crime, this week in north Minneapolis. The book is a feast of words and images pondering race, geography, and memory. Webster’s rumination on the theme of displacement, particularly in north Minneapolis, is done through images, text, and critical discourse. As Minneapolis faces gentrification issues, both the book and the reading will offer a lot to think about. For the release party, Webster is joined by performance artist/community organizer Lisa Marie Brimmer, with music from Dameun Strange and Kahlil Brewington. 7-9 p.m. April 7; Free. Juxtaposition Arts Studio Space, 1108 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148. –Sheila Regan

Emily McBride

Slowly, softly, softer, sometime

Featuring the work of Minnesota-based artists Zachary Betts, Allison Rose Craver, Emily McBride, and Sara Suppan. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

Uhn-Urth

Group show featuring work by Andrew Fladeboe, Brittany Kieler, Marc La Pointe, Reb L Limerick, Daniel McCarthy Clifford, Jasmine Peck, Hillary Price, and Dillon Rapp. Public reception with the artists 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.

Hope. Earth. Liberation.

Group show featuring work by Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra, Tony Ejiofor, Ricardo Levins Morales, Anne Sugnet, and Mary Gallagher. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.

Promo

Animals By Animals

Mixed-media art exhibition featuring work by Mike Krenner, Al Wadzinski, and Sisyphus Industries. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.



Quasimofo

9 p.m. April 7; Free. Washington Square Bar and Grill, 4736 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; 651-407-7162.



Relativity

An exhibition about life over time by Abbi A. Allan. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Apr. 7. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Situations

For “Situations,” four of the region’s most daring visual artists will showcase works that elevate simplicity into poignant representations of presence and loss. Paula McCartney’s photography features luminosity and sharp darkness, Shana Kaplow’s inks bleed into absence, Anne George’s collages explore the liminality of materiality, and Mary Bergs’ reverse cut-outs challenge our sense of being and nothingness. There will be an artists’ talk at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Free. Gallery 71, 7161 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000. –Camille LeFevre

'The Triplets of Belleville'

SUNDAY:

30 Days of Biking: Movie Night

Friendly ride includes stops for snacks, and ends at the Warming House with a screening of The Triplets of Bellville. Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Lungs

With Maness Brothers, Kult of the Wizard, and Hrad Vallis. 9 p.m. April 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Kevin J. McNamara

Author presents his new book, 'Dreams of a Great Small Nation: The Mutinous Army That Threatened a Revolution, Destroyed an Empire, Founded a Republic, and Remade the Map of Europe.' 1 p.m. April 8; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Kurt Jorgensen Band

4:30 p.m. Every Sun. from May 18; Free. P.D. Pappy's, 422 E. Mulberry St., Stillwater; 651-430-1147.



Lighting the Way

Featuring work by Bonnie M. Hinz, Bradford Kissell, Thomas Nye, Michael F. Pilla, Steve Palmer, Brian Skalak, and Jeffrey Stenbom. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sun., Apr. 8, featuring performances by Second Sight Visuals and Infinite Strangers. Free. Art Works Eagan, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan; 651-330-4242.