'Big Lebowski' at Du Nord, rare horror flicks: A-List 10.17-23

Twin Cities Film Festival L-R: 'Green Book,' 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' 'Time For Illhan'

WEDNESDAY 10.17

Twin Cities Film Festival 2018

The Showplace ICON Theatre

This week, the Twin Cities Film Festival returns for 10 days of screenings, red carpets, panel talks, and happy hours. The lineup features award-winning works, movies with Oscar buzz, free educational events, and opportunities for youth. Highlights include Green Book, a film set in the 1960s that follows an African American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) and a working-class driver (Viggo Mortensen) as they make their way through the American South on tour. If Beale Street Could Talk brings James Baldwin’s novel to the big screen, helmed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, whose critically lauded Moonlight featured heavily in film fests a few years ago. For local work, check out Time for Ilhan, a documentary following Ilhan Omar’s 2016 Minnesota House of Representatives campaign. Find the complete schedule of showtimes at twincitiesfilmfest.org. $12; $20 gala screenings; $80-$120 festival passes. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. Through October 27 —Jessica Armbruster

Stand-Up Science

Sisyphus Brewing

This week, local scientists and comedians will join Shane Mauss at Sisyphus for an evening that is part TED Talk, part standup comedy, and part mind-bending conversation. It’s unlike anything anyone else is doing today—in comedy or science. Mauss, who often incorporates science and psychology into his standup sets, serves as the ringmaster of this unique show. Guests include Kathleen Vohs, a distinguished McKnight University professor considered to be one of the top behavioral economists in the world. She’ll be discussing self-control, interpersonal relationships, self-esteem, the meaning of life, lie detection, and sex. Steve Gillespie, a mainstay of the Twin Cities comedy scene, and Stephanie Carlson, known her research on the development of self-control and imagination in young children, will also stop by. 8 to 10 p.m. $15/$20 at the door. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste. 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674. —Patrick Strait

Bliss & Weinstein

Acme Comedy Co.

“My favorite expression of friendship is making stuff with people,” says J. Elvis Weinstein, better known in the Twin Cities as Josh Weinstein. “That’s why Chris [Bliss] and I do these shows once a year at Acme.” Weinstein’s many projects with friends include two podcasts, one with Andy Kindler, as well as his long-awaited documentary on musician/actor Michael Des Barres, which is due for release in early 2019. Doing standup is still part of the mix, though. “I like to cherry-pick the situation,” he says. Among the gigs he favors are feature slots with friends Tom Segura and Chad Daniels. Bliss, meanwhile, continues to work on his Bill of Rights project, which aims to get a monument of the first 10 amendments of the Constitution in all 50 state Capitols. When he’s not doing that, he’s busy with speaking engagements based on his popular TED Talk, Comedy is Translation. “The gist of it is what performing standup taught me about how we communicate,” he explains. “It’s such an intimate form of communication between strangers.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Talking Volumes: Rebecca Traister

Fitzgerald Theater

Rebecca Traister, the whip-smart author of All the Single Ladies (2016) and Big Girls Don’t Cry (2010), now turns her attention to the revolutionary power of women’s anger in Good and Mad. In the United States, female and male ire are not interpreted equally; even in the same gender group, race and socioeconomic status determine who gets heard. Traister examines how privilege incites anger and infighting among women, the ways women are silenced and silence themselves, the role of profanity in the expression of indignation, and why fury is an asset for men (see Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, both of whom leveraged that emotion in the last presidential election), yet is seen as a liability for women. In demonstrating our country’s rageful history, Traister pulls from a long line of female firebrands—from Abigail Adams and Shirley Chisholm to Andrea Dworkin and Samantha Bee—and addresses the role of anger in modern movements like Occupy, Black Lives Matter, and #MeToo. It’s all part of an awakening and a call to action. “Being mad is American,” she writes. “Don’t ever let them talk you out of being mad again.” 7 p.m. $23-$50. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Erica Rivera

Alanna Morris-Van Tassel of 'Yam, Potatoe an Fish!' Image courtesy the artist

THURSDAY 10.18

Yam, Potatoe an Fish! and I.AM.THE.SALT.OF.THE.EARTH

Off-Leash Art Box

In this split bill produced by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel, she and Jonathan van Arneman present works exploring the Caribbean diaspora. Their personal stories are journeys of cultural identity, loss, and hybridity that aim to unearth forgotten narratives. Employing movement, sound, and projection harvested from their travels to their parents’ homelands of the British and Dutch Caribbean, they bring deeper connections to perspectives of blackness, queerness, and ancestral legacy. Morris-Van Tassel’s fluid musicality and jaw-dropping virtuosity are familiar to dance audiences from her time with TU Dance. Now she’s on her own, making work that is intimate, inclusive, and incisive. The versatile Van Arneman has experience in West African movement, Haitian dance, contemporary Indian dance, modern, and hip-hop. This should be adiverse and fascinating program. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $20; $10 student performance on Thursday. 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372. Through Sunday —Linda Shapiro

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

Various locations

More than 2,500 comedy fans are expected to pack shows all over town (and even one in Wisconsin) as part of the annual 10,000 Laughs Festival. Organizer Bob Edwards has outdone himself once again this year, with national stars including Rory Scovel, Rhea Butcher, and Taylor Thomlinson joining local standouts like Ahmed Khalaf, Pierre Douglas, and Courtney Baka. With more than 50 comedians from all across the country coming to town, one of the things that makes the festival so special is the unusual theme nights and twisted takes on the typical standup show format. This year will see the return of some old favorites, like the Sober/Not Sober Show, where comics perform, go get fucked up, then try to perform again, and new shows like Panic!, which challenges performers to get onstage with no prepared material. The hosts will pepper them with random topics and ideas that they will have to perform in a standup-like fashion. The fest gives you plenty of chances to see sets in fun, intimate settings, and check out the next generation of local breakout stars on the brink. Find tickets, lineup, venues, and more info at 10000laughs.com. Tickets are free to $20 depending on the show; $65 festival VIP badge. Through Saturday —Patrick Strait

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974 35mm)

The Parkway Theater

Over 40 years later, the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is still scary as fuck. When a bunch of teens head out to the country to visit their grandfather’s grave, they find themselves stuck in a small town without gas. When a self-mutilating hitchhiker, Leatherface, and other pals show up, chaos ensues. Tropes established in the 1974 flick still echo through the horror genre to this day: Those creepy country bumkins are probably homicidal; there will be a final girl; sex, drinking, and camping make a dangerous combo. Director Tobe Hooper managed to create this masterpiece on a tiny budget with limited special effects, but the important stuff is all here: copious amounts of blood, overwhelmingly long screams, people wearing skin as a mask. See it all at the Parkway Theater this weekend, which will be screening it in all of its 35mm glory. 8 p.m. $10. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Jessica Armbruster

Heartless

Nautilus Music-Theater

Impossible Salt’s latest folklore-driven production, Heartless, draws on the legend of a creature who doesn’t have a heart. Such a story can be found in mythologies around the world, including Norway, Russia, India, and Hungary. Music, theater, and storytelling troupe Impossible Salt’s take will bring in current events and a touch of Jungian theory. The piece features original music by Joseph Yé, whose piano and percussion will accompany performers Parker Genné, Sean Hansberry, and Boo Segersin. The show contains nudity, violence, and disturbing elements, so leave the little ones at home. Find tickets at www.impossiblesalt.org. 8 p.m. October 18-20, 26-27, 29, and 31. $15 suggested donation. 308 Prince St., Ste 190, St. Paul; 651-298-9913. Through October 31 —Sheila Regan

Kinngait Studios

FRIDAY 10.19

Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Kinngait Studios, part of the West Baffin cooperative that opened in Nunavut, Canada, in 1959, supports Native artists interested in exploring the aesthetic possibilities of printmaking. Over the past 70 years, those artists’ work—redolent with nature’s most fantastical and magical qualities—have been embraced by collectors around the globe. In this singular exhibition, artists depict a widerange of imagery from traditional Inuit practices, contemporary subject matter, and Inuit lore. Among the creatives is Kananginak Pootoogook, the first Inuit artist to be included in the Venice Biennale (2017). Most traditional printmaking techniques are used at Kinngait Studios, but the printers are known for the stonecut method using native soapstone. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 19, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. Through November 17 —Camille LeFevre

Sarah Michelson: October2018/\

Walker Art Center

Choreographer Sarah Michelson returns to the Walker Art Center with... well, she’s not telling. Michelson’s long relationship with the Walker, which has included landmark commissioned works Daylight (2005), Devotion (2011), and tournamento (2015), continues with October2018/\. Previous dances have showcased severe formality and vigorous athleticism, ordeals, endurance, and encyclopedic explorations of things physical, spiritual, and architectural. They’ve been performed by her stellar group of dancers, as well as incorporated community members. While secrecy about what she’s making has become her trademark in the various museums and theaters where she’s performed nationwide (including the Whitney and the Museum of Modern Art in New York), a little sleuthing might offer up some clues. The performances take place at 5:30 in the Walker’s Cargill Lounge, where west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows offer a dramatic vista of the Walker campus. So, a sunset may be involved. And the audience may move around. Whatever transpires, it’s worth your time to experience this sui generis artist on her own terms. 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $5. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Sunday —Linda Shapiro

Evenings at the Bakken: Fact, Fiction, Fringe

Bakken Library and Museum

At this creepy adults-only open house, the Bakken invites attendees to take a deep dive into the less-defined areas of science, examining weird contraptions, questionable medical devices, and too-good-to-be-true items sold by traveling snake-oil salesmen. There will also be opportunities to play with odd items in the museum’s collection. Try the glass armonica, a series of glass bowls that can be played like a music instrument. Invented by Benjamin Franklin, the piece eventually fell out of favor because it was believed to infuse listeners with a persistent melancholy. Learn a little bit about Franz Mesmer, a German doctor whose technique, dubbed mesmerization, was a precursor to hypnotism. Discover the world of ASMR and find out why certain sounds can make people’s heads tingle. Design your own lodestone necklace, a naturally magnetic mineral that was used to orientate cemeteries and temples thousands of years ago. Test your science knowledge with Trivia Mafia, and learn about Chinese medicine and acupuncture. Eat Street Social will be serving food, cocktails, wine, and beer. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9 p.m. $12; free for members. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878. —Jessica Armbruster

Tagli Profondi di Dario Argento

Trylon Cinema

If there’s a common criticism leveled against Italian director Dario Argento, it’s that his films eschew logic. The assertion is accurate enough, but it wrongly assumes that Argento cares about representing the world in sensible terms. On the contrary, Argento’s vast filmography constitutes a nightmarish alternate universe governed by sinister beings and supernatural forces. Just as nightmares resist rational interpretation, Argento’s films unnerve with disorienting cinematography, drenching the most harrowing of acts in ultra-saturated colors. In recognition of Argento’s lasting influence on giallo films (a term generally used to signify an Italian crime thriller), Trylon Cinema is offering a chilling weekend double-feature. The set is led by one of Argento’s most renowned works, Deep Red (1975), wherein a pianist, stumbling upon a grisly murder, must identify the killer before becoming a victim himself. Reacting to the senselessness of violence in the everyday world and its relation to the genre he helped popularize, Argento crafted Tenebre (1982), a twisted murder mystery involving an American novelist whose homicidal tales inspire a deranged serial killer. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9:15 p.m. Saturday; 3 and 5:15 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Diva Cage Match Dan Norman Photography

SATURDAY 10.20

Diva Cage Match

Uppercut Boxing Gym

Boxing meets opera at Out of the Box Opera’s annual Diva Cage Match, where classical singers in evening gowns will square off in a fight to the finish. It all takes place at Uppercut Boxing Gym, a venue that’s not only a hotspot for sports-related classes and competitions, but also hosts hip outlier events on occasion. (The Walker Art Center brought performance artist Nora Chipaumire here last March, for example.) For Diva Cage Match, six opera singers—some local, some from out of town—will sing their hearts out over the course of three knockdown rounds. Celebrity judges will choose the winner of the Opera Diva Champion title. It’s all a part of Out of the Box’s mission to take opera out of the concert hall and into the community, hopefully attracting interest beyond typical season ticket holders. Find tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. 7 to 9 p.m. $35; $65 VIP. 1324 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-822-1964. —Sheila Regan

The Third Annual Dude Nord

Du Nord Craft Spirits

People might argue that a Big Lebowski celebration should be held at a bowling alley, but that’s just, like, their opinion, man. For the third annual Dude Nord night, Du Nord Craft Spirits wants visitors to chill out on their patio and watch the movie on a big screen with friends. There’s no reason to worry about the October weather; the distillery is hosting a best sweater contest before the screening to encourage folks to keep warm. They’ll also be pouring film-inspired cocktails throughout the night. The Big Lebowski may be set in 1991, and 2018 marks its 20th anniversary, but the cult-classic flick remains as timeless as White Russians, nihilists, and shady porn producers. 8 to 11 p.m. Free. 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. —Loren Green

Maria Bamford

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Channeling her own deep-rooted anxieties into humor, Duluth native Maria Bamford has perfected the art of evoking laughs from supposed weakness. Her open acknowledgment of her mental health struggles requires exceptional courage; spinning those very same afflictions into uproarious comedy is even more extraordinary. As a result, Bamford’s devoted fan base has grown from a cult following to an international audience, popularized further by her critically acclaimed Netflix show, Lady Dynamite. Bamford’s standup provides an outsider perspective on everyday behavior, marveling at just how easily most people fall into the most ridiculous of situations. She’s not above the fray, mind you, only more aware of her complicit compulsions. Her confessional humor continues to exemplify a sense of catharsis with every performance, inspiring audiences with the therapeutic potency of laughter. 7:30 p.m. $37-$48. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.—Brad Richason