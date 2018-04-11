Beyonce drag on a bowling lane, Modist turns 2 with beer: A-List 4.11-17

FB

WEDNESDAY 4.11

The M Off-Site: Native artist Brad Kahlhamer

Bockley Gallery

Closing for renovations hasn’t stopped the Minnesota Museum of American Art from continuing with its programming. While its space is under construction, the museum has been conducting a series, titled the M Off-Site, featuring artist talks and events at art spaces around the Twin Cities. This week, it’s at Bockley Gallery in Minneapolis, where the M’s curator, Christopher Atkins, will sit down with New York-based multidisciplinary artist Brad Kahlhamer. Kahlhamer draws on Native American folk imagery, street art, and pop culture for his eclectic pieces, which often explore identity. His work has been showcased at museums and galleries across the country, but when Kahlhamer is featured in a solo exhibition at the MMAA later this year, it will be his first time presenting art in Minnesota. 7 p.m. Free. 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. —Sheila Regan

THURSDAY 4.12

Sloane Crosley

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

A decade ago, Sloane Crosley catapulted onto the literary scene with I Was Told There’d Be Cake, a collection of personal essays about her misadventures as a twentysomething in New York. Now the bestselling author returns to the genre that made her notorious with Look Alive Out There, a witty, incisive take on the outrageous situations she finds herself in. Whether it’s moving into the perfect New York apartment only to be bombarded day and night by the antics of an entitled teen neighbor, hiking toward a volcano in Ecuador with two guides who speak as little English as she does Spanish, or being forced to befriend pot-selling swingers when she runs out of food while on retreat at a secluded cabin, Crosley has a knack for finding the humor in awkward snafus. These 16 essays explore the weirdness of being human, and therefore fallible, in modern times. She’ll be discussing the book in conversation with fellow literary celebrity Marlon James. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera

FRIDAY 4.13

Little Shop of Horrors

Sabes Jewish Community Center

Song and dance might be the common components of any musical, but a carnivorous plant who howls out homicidal inducements can only belong to Little Shop of Horrors. The seeds of Little Shop were first planted in the farcical 1960 film by Roger Corman before flourishing in the imaginations of writer/lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a hapless young flower shop employee who dreams of escaping his lowly Skid Row existence, preferably in the company of Audrey, his kindhearted co-worker with a knack for dating poisonous men. The discovery of a plant that thrives on human blood promises fame and fortune, if Seymour can swallow his moral revulsion. With a compelling songbook inspired by early 1960s pop and a parade of eccentric characters, the show was destined to be one of a kind. What made it a modern classic, as highlighted by this Kimberly Miller-directed staging for Chameleon Theatre, is the unexpectedly moving love story between two world-weary misfits who yearn to exchange botanical bloodletting for a simple life “somewhere that’s green.” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, April 16; 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$25. 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis; 952-232-0814. Through April 29 —Brad Richason

Jamie Blanchard

Royal Comedy Theatre

“I was funny around my friends but I wasn’t a class-clown type of guy, always looking for attention and trying to be funny,” says Bloomington native Jamie Blanchard. “I just really took to watching standup. I had a childhood friend and we’d always stay up and watch Johnny Carson, just to watch his monologue and the comedian he had on. Then we’d turn it off and go to bed.” When Comedy Central appeared on his cable TV lineup, Blanchard was in standup heaven. “I became obsessed with it.” It was a Brian Regan special that tipped the scales. “I think at the beginning I was just trying to be Brian Regan for the first two years I did standup,” he laughs. “But I eventually found my own voice. You just have to find out who you are, what makes you unique and funny, and bring that to the stage.” 21+. 8 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $20. 809 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 612-666-0809. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

John Jodzio

Moon Palace Books

Minneapolis author John Jodzio just can’t quit the short story. His latest collection of calamitous and crazy tales is This Is the Only Orientation You’re Gonna Get, the winner of Quarterly West’s 2017 Chapbook Competition. Slapped with seemingly self-explanatory titles like “Most of You Know Me From Losing My Virginity to the Ben Franklin Impersonator” and “Last Summer I Had Sex With A Hair Stylist Named Lori Once Or Twice a Week,” Jodzio still manages to surprise readers with plot twists told with his trademark balls-out humor. The vividly drawn but whacked-out characters get into the strangest situations: one honors his dead pet snake by attending an orgy; another handcuffs a pair of recovering addicts to the radiator to prevent relapse. Kinky sex, drug abuse, and senseless violence are rampant in his writing, but just when you think it’s all shameless shock-jock grandstanding, Jodzio drops a profound sentiment into the narrative, proving he can stimulate the heart just as easily as he does the funny bone. 7 p.m. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Erica Rivera

SATURDAY 4.14

Dog Day

California Building

This Saturday, the California Building will be both art- and dog-friendly, as studios open up for a day of gallery receptions, sales, and dog-related happenings. Check out art on display and chat with local creative talents. Dogs will be making art, too, as stations will be set up with animal-safe paints that can be applied to paws, for use on a canvas that people can take home. Giveaways will abound as well, with freebies for those who show up early. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. —Jessica Armbruster

Bey Bowl: Beyoncé Bowling

Memory Lanes

Drag and bowling might seem like an unusual combo, but Memory Lanes can make events like this work. This Saturday, queens will take the stage (located directly on the lanes) to pay homage to Beyoncé, from her Destiny’s Child days to her most recent album, Lemonade. While the artists perform, teams will bowl and get down to the iconic anthems. Local talents Sasha R. Cassadine, Genevee Ramona Love, Kamaree Williams, and Sasha Carter Iman will be taking to the lanes for a night of glitter, power ballads, lady bops, and strikes. 21+. Sets are at 7 and 10 p.m. $50-$150 for groups to reserve lanes (comes to about $22-$25 per person); $10 to just watch the show. 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211. —Jessica Armbruster

2nd Anniversary Party

Modist Brewing Co.

Since opening two years ago in the North Loop, Modist Brewing Co. has hosted a slew of parties, including a Valentine’s Day roller rink, pop-ups featuring witchy oddities from local artists, and a video-game makers mart. This Saturday, they’ll be showcasing themselves as they turn two. The party will feature the launch of Bye Bye 16 oz Personal Tall Boy Best Summer Ever, a citrus lager made in collaboration with Har Mar Superstar. He’ll be serenading the brewpub this evening, along with noise band Marijuana Deathsquads and metal group Cantharone, plus sets from Tay the Air Nomad, DJ Mike 2600, and Beard. Burlesque of North America will be creating live art, and the Curious Goat food truck will keep crowds sated one honey-dipped cheese curd at a time. Tickets and more info can be found at squareup.com. 21+. 6 p.m. to midnight. $15. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

Jo Koy

Pantages Theatre

Jo Koy is probably most recognized from his appearances on The Adam Carolla Show, a podcast where he does a variety of characters and voices. He also has his own podcast, The Koy Pond. “I’m talking more about my son now,” says the comedian of his current set. “He’s 14, so it’s fun to talk about him. That’s a whole different dude that’s living with me than he was before.” One thing Koy is not discussing with audiences is politics. “That’s not my style,” he insists. “I leave that to people like Bill Maher, Lewis Black, and Dennis Miller. I don’t really enjoy that style of comedy per se, so I don’t like doing it, either.” Besides, there’s so much to talk about at home. “My son’s buying the same clothes I did when I was 14. I tell him he’s dressing just like I used to, and he hates hearing that. ‘No way, dad. It’s totally different.’” 7 p.m. $39-$114. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

L-R: Kimberly Benson, Barbara Kreft

Barbara Kreft/Kimberly Benson

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

Painter Barbara Kreft’s abstractions incorporate the colors and shapes of a mid-century modern palette, generating compositions that explode on the canvas with the fresh energy of hope and possibility. Painter Kimberly Benson’s abstractions are robust with color, texture, and detail, not unlike the 17th-century still-life works of the Dutch masters. Together, their pieces move through art and aesthetic history with a boldness and surety that challenges the viewer to open their eyes and see. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a gallery talk on Thursday, May 3 at 2 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul; 651-690-6644. Through May 20 —Camille LeFevre

62nd Annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

One of the best signs of spring in the Twin Cities is when flashy cars take to the streets. This weekend will feature a sweet car summit, as over 100 hot rods, race cars, classics, street machines, motorcycles, and customs will be parking themselves at the Fairgrounds. Check out sparkly vintage vehicles that look as new as they did 50 years ago, gaze upon projects in progress, and get car-rehab advice from hobbyists and pros who know what they’re talking about. Food trucks and entertainment round out this annual happening. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $12; $5 kids 12-15; free for kids under 12. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Follies

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts

The most effective musicals can make songs feel like a completely natural mode of expression, as if the emotional potency of the moment couldn’t be adequately conveyed by mere words. Such is the persuasion of Follies, the revered Stephen Sondheim musical that fuses past and present into one impassioned moment. On the surface, Follies concerns two couples reunited for a night at a once-vibrant, now derelict Broadway theater slated for demolition. The theater serves as a poignant reminder of an earlier time when the two women were showgirls, the two men were patrons, and their futures were rife with possibilities. Summoning the ghosts of the past, Sondheim’s compositions purposefully evoke the musical styles of the 1920s and 1930s. Benjamin McGovern directs this production. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $41. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through May 6 —Brad Richason

SUNDAY 4.15

14th Annual Hotdish Revolution

Solar Arts Building

Chowgirls Killer Catering is hosting an epic hotdish party this Sunday afternoon. Home cooks are encouraged to make a batch of their best hotdish to share and enter in one of seven competitive categories: spicy, vegetarian, fins and feathers, tater tot excellence, beef and pork, peoples’ choice, and made by kids. Sample your way through the selections, and vote for the ones you deem to be the most delicious. There will also be a Jell-O mold competition, which should yield some visually stunning results. The sampling also carries over into beer, with a Northeast brewery flight offered for $10. 4 to 7 p.m. $10; free if competing. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-234-5069. —Jessica Armbruster

Amar Kanwar, Such a Morning

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Amar Kanwar’s Such a Morning can be foundin the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s photography gallery, where the museum’s New Pictures series showcases artists who push the boundaries of new media. The New Delhi-based artist’s 85-minute, single-channel film was first shown at the prestigious modern-art showcase documenta 14, and receives its U.S. premiere here. The film centers on an aging math professor who embarks on a study of 49 types of darkness. Archival footage, a fictional narrative, and documentary materials are used to create and challenge perspectives on reality. It’s fitting subject matter for our times. The film will be shown every 90 minutes during museum hours, starting at 10:10 a.m. There will be a $10 artist’s talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000. Through August 12 —Camille LeFevre