Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Talk of the Town
What makes a city really hum? If you ask us, it's the landmarks. It's the TV newscasters. It's the sports heroes. It's the gleaming public toilets and the viral tweeters. It's everything you see below, and we're here to celebrate it.
Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Legally Changing Lanes
Best Local Person Made Good: Chloe Radcliffe
Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert
Best Place to People-Watch: Route 18 Metro Transit Bus
Best TV Newsperson: Ian Leonard
Best Construction Project: Dayton's
Best Sign of Spring: Way too Many People on the Basketball Court
Best Parking Lot: Sauna Village
Best Radio Station: KFAI
Best Lynx Player: Napheesa Collier
Best Sports Highlight: Twins Bash 3 HRs to Reclaim Record
Best Power Couple: Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett
Best Sports Fan: The 2 People Inside T.C. Bear
Best Viral Moment: Lil Nas X Inspires Local Tot
Best Sports Team: Minnesota Twins
Best Twins Player: Nelson Cruz
Best TikTok Creator: Chris Udalla
Best Minnesota United Player: Ike Opara
Best Vikings Player: Danielle Hunter
Best Radio Personality: Angela Davis
Best TV Station: TPT
Best Wild Player: Ryan Suter
Best TV Sportscaster: Justin Morneau
Best Local Memes: Fragile Canyons
Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns
Best College Athlete: Rashod Bateman
Best Hipster Trend: The Death of 'Hipster'
Best Public Bathroom: Varsity Theater
Best Sportswriter: Michael Rand
Best Podcast: Wine & Crime
Best Landmark: Grain Belt Sign
Best Meme: It’s a Gay Bar, Pamela
Best Tweeter: @_jazzghost_
Best Road: Minnehaha Parkway
Best Dressed: Alexandria Cochran
Best Columnist: Sam Cook
Best Instagram: @Nklokphoto
Best Coach: P.J. Fleck
Best Website: Sahan Journal
Best Suburb: Robbinsdale
Best Politician: Mitra Jalali
Best Commercial: Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl Ad