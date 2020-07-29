comScore
Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Talk of the Town

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 by CP Staff in Arts & Leisure
Noah Lawrence

Noah Lawrence

What makes a city really hum? If you ask us, it's the landmarks. It's the TV newscasters. It's the sports heroes. It's the gleaming public toilets and the viral tweeters. It's everything you see below, and we're here to celebrate it. 

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Legally Changing Lanes

Best Local Person Made Good: Chloe Radcliffe

Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert

Best Place to People-Watch: Route 18 Metro Transit Bus

Best TV Newsperson: Ian Leonard

Best Construction Project: Dayton's

Best Sign of Spring: Way too Many People on the Basketball Court

Best Parking Lot: Sauna Village

Best Radio Station: KFAI

Best Lynx Player: Napheesa Collier

Best Sports Highlight: Twins Bash 3 HRs to Reclaim Record

Best Power Couple: Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett

Best Sports Fan: The 2 People Inside T.C. Bear

Best Viral Moment: Lil Nas X Inspires Local Tot

Best Sports Team: Minnesota Twins

Best Twins Player: Nelson Cruz

Best TikTok Creator: Chris Udalla

Best Minnesota United Player: Ike Opara

Best Vikings Player: Danielle Hunter

Best Radio Personality: Angela Davis

Best TV Station: TPT

Best Wild Player: Ryan Suter

Best TV Sportscaster: Justin Morneau

Best Local Memes: Fragile Canyons

Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Best College Athlete: Rashod Bateman

Best Hipster Trend: The Death of 'Hipster'

Best Public Bathroom: Varsity Theater

Best Sportswriter: Michael Rand

Best Podcast: Wine & Crime

Best Landmark: Grain Belt Sign

Best Meme: It’s a Gay Bar, Pamela

Best Tweeter: @_jazzghost_

Best Road: Minnehaha Parkway

Best Dressed: Alexandria Cochran

Best Columnist: Sam Cook

Best Instagram: @Nklokphoto

Best Coach: P.J. Fleck

Best Website: Sahan Journal

Best Suburb: Robbinsdale

Best Politician: Mitra Jalali

Best Commercial: Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl Ad

