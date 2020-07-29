Best of the Twin Cities 2020: City Life
[Sigh.]
Look, some of the activities recommended below are an even better idea in 2020 than other years. The ones about getting away from people, out into nature, maybe on a bike or a pair of ice skates? Those hold up fine.
Some of the more hands-on activities -- things like salons, tattoos, retail shopping, nightclubs -- are only just making their weird, nervous, conditional returns to city life. If you must? Mask up.
Still others are probably only ever going to be our choice in a pandemic, the kind of year we learned to embrace keeping our distance, tip strippers from home, eating takeout, and spending any spare $5 on the businesses and people who need it more than we do.
Best Place to Buy Jewelry: Instagram
Best Thrift Store: St. Vincent De Paul
Best Place to Buy Makeup: Sigma Beauty
Best Tattoo Parlor: Northeast Tattoo
Best Mechanic: Good Carma
Best Place to Buy Vinyl: SolSta Records
Best Green Business: Mighty Axe Hops
Best Day Trip: LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Best Strip Mall: Hub Shopping Center
Best Mall: Rosedale Center
Best Vintage Shop: Arlee Park
Best Festival: Monarch Festival
Best Free Event/Activity: Twin Cities Book Festival
Best Place to Buy a Gift: Victory Vintage
Best Pet Store: Twin Cities Reptiles
Best Salon/Spa: Haus Salon
Best Haircut: Cocoon Salon
Best Place to Buy Furniture: Southside Vintage
Best Clothing Store for Women: Mille
Best Clothing Store for Men: Target
Best Lingerie Store: Nordstrom
Best Boutique: Parc
Best Mini Golf: Centennial Lakes Park
Best Bowling Alley: Elsie’s
Best Place to Shoot Pool: Al’s Billiards
Best Casino: Treasure Island
Best Gaming Shop: Source Comics & Games
Best Head Shop: Lickety Split
Best Adult Store: Venus Unveiled
Best Toy Store: Brickmania
Best Place to do Yoga: Modo Yoga
Best Gym: Phillips Community Center
Best Dog Park: Airport Dog Park
Best Public Park: Marshall Terrace Park
Best Beach: Lake Nokomis Main Beach
Best Place to Ice Skate: Loring Park
Best Bike Ride: The Gateway State Trail
Best View: Mendota Bridge
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Any bike path in town
Best Outdoor Store: Repair Lair
Best Garden Center: Tonkadale Greenhouse
Best New Building: Minnehaha Academy
Best Hotel: Celeste
Best Pool: Edina Aquatic Center
Best Place to Walk at Night: Cub Foods
Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend: Hunt & Gather
Best Place to Take a Tinder Date: Science Museum of Minnesota
Best Nonprofit: Mizna
Best Entrepreneur: Alex West Steinman
Best Way to Spend $5: Flirt Boutique/Sarah’s
Best Way to Score a Date: Speed dating/singles’ meetups at any Con
Best Gay Bar: Black Hart of Saint Paul
Best LGBTQ Event: Gay Monday at Up-Down
Best Strip Club: King of Diamonds
Best Dance Club: The Loring
Best Place to Be Drunk: On the berm at a Saints game
Best Place to Show Up Stoned: A bad movie at Lagoon
Best Place to Run: Downtown Minneapolis
Best Place to Make Out: Third Precinct ruins
Best Place to See and Be Seen: In line for takeout