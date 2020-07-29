Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Arts & Culture
Remember when it was safe to leave the house without fear of contracting the plague? On the day of the first stay at home mandate, this section of Best Ofs was about to go out to our copyeditor to read. Then the shit hit the fan.
In uncertain times, it’s important to support artists and celebrate the diverse range of voices, ideas, and successes on the local scene. This year’s winners include historic firsts (including a long overdue showcase art by Native women), a nonbinary pro wrestler who crushes homophobia with their buttchecks, and open mic hosts who are handing the mic to people who don’t always have a stage.
Here is our roundup of the best of the best winners in this year's Best Of the Twin Cities issue.
Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Ax-Man Surplus
Best Museum Exhibition: “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists”
Best Museum: Minneapolis Institute of Art
Best Gallery Exhibition: “Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo”
Best Art Gallery: Law Warschaw Gallery
Best Kid-Friendly Activity: Science Museum of Minnesota
Best Public Art: Zaníyaŋ Yutȟókča: Brave Change
Best Fashion Designer: Ramadhan Mohamed
Best Fashion Event: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls
Best Movie Theater: Heights Theater
Best Play: Wayward Theatre Company’s Macbeth
Best Theater Troupe: Haunted Basement
Best Theater: Park Square Theatre
Best Actor: China Brickey
Best Design in a Theatrical Production: Chicago at Theater Latté Da
Best Director: Lauren Keating
Best Arts Event: Out There Festival
Best Dance Company: Ragamala Dance Company
Best Choreographer: Rosy Simas
Best Dance Performance: Water Will (in Melody)
Best Pro Wrestler: Devon Monroe
Best Open Mic (Comedy): Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits
Best Comedy Club: Sisyphus Brewing
Best Standup Comedian: Shannan Paul
Best Local Comedy Podcast: Middle of Somewhere
Best Book Store (Used): Eat My Words
Best Bookstore (New): Subtext Books
Best Poetry Collection: Homie by Danez Smith
Best Book (Nonfiction): Magical Realism for Non-Believers by Anika Fajardo
Best Book (Fiction): The Shallows by Matt Goldman
Best Author: Peggy Orenstein