Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Arts & Culture

In uncertain times, it’s important to support artists and celebrate the diverse range of voices, ideas, and successes on the local scene. This year’s winners include historic firsts (including a long overdue showcase art by Native women), a nonbinary pro wrestler who crushes homophobia with their buttchecks, and open mic hosts who are handing the mic to people who don’t always have a stage.

Here is our roundup of the best of the best winners in this year's Best Of the Twin Cities issue.

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Ax-Man Surplus

Best Museum Exhibition: “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists”

Best Museum: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Gallery Exhibition: “Sanlé Sory: Volta Photo”

Best Art Gallery: Law Warschaw Gallery

Best Kid-Friendly Activity: Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Public Art: Zaníyaŋ Yutȟókča: Brave Change

Best Fashion Designer: Ramadhan Mohamed

Best Fashion Event: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Best Movie Theater: Heights Theater

Best Play: Wayward Theatre Company’s Macbeth



Best Theater Troupe: Haunted Basement



Best Theater: Park Square Theatre

Best Actor: China Brickey

Best Design in a Theatrical Production: Chicago at Theater Latté Da

Best Director: Lauren Keating



Best Arts Event: Out There Festival

Best Dance Company: Ragamala Dance Company

Best Choreographer: Rosy Simas

Best Dance Performance: Water Will (in Melody)

Best Pro Wrestler: Devon Monroe

Best Open Mic (Comedy): Uproar at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Best Comedy Club: Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comedian: Shannan Paul

Best Local Comedy Podcast: Middle of Somewhere

Best Book Store (Used): Eat My Words

Best Bookstore (New): Subtext Books

Best Poetry Collection: Homie by Danez Smith

Best Book (Nonfiction): Magical Realism for Non-Believers by Anika Fajardo

Best Book (Fiction): The Shallows by Matt Goldman

Best Author: Peggy Orenstein