Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Talk of the Town

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Arts & Leisure
Ruth Mora

Sports, media, landmarks, toilets: These are the things that make a town great. And in this section, you can -- and are civically obligated to! -- read up on the Twin Cities' finest. 

Best Sports Team: St. Thomas Football

Best Coach: Bruce Beaudreau

Best Lynx Player: Maya Moore

Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player: Eddie Rosario

Best Vikings Player: Adam Thielen

Best Wild Player: Matt Dumba

Best College Athlete: Kenisha Bell

Best Sports Talk Radio Personality: Carl Gerbschmidt

Best Sports Fan: Bruce McGuire

Best Sports Highlight: Jimmy Butler Trade

Best Sportswriter: Courtney Cronin

Best TV Newsperson: Maury Glover

Best TV Sportscaster: Marney Gellner

Best TV Station: KARE 11

Best Radio Station: KOOL 108

Best Radio Personality: Sean McPherson

Best Columnist: Joe Soucheray

Best Podcast: Terrible, Thanks for Asking

Best Commercial: Samuel L. Jackson scoops litter for Angie Craig

Best Politician: Betty McCollum

Best Landmark: Minnehaha Creek Bunny

Best Construction Project: I-35W

Best Road: Cecil Newman Lane

Best Parking Lot: TCF Bank Stadium

Best Public Bathroom: Kwik Trip

Best Suburb: Roseville

Best Sign of Spring: Sea Salt Opens

Best Place to People-Watch: Como Park Conservatory

Best Local Boy/Girl Made Good: Pete Docter

Best Hipster Trend: Growing Up

Best Power Couple: Mod Sun and Bella Thorne

Best Dressed: Stefon Diggs

Best Website: Sandy's Tavern

Best Instagram: @christophercline

Best Tweeter: @LakeSuperior

Best Viral Moment: Sidewalk Acorns in Northeast

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Through a Mitten 

