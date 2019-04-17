Best of the Twin Cities 2019: City Life

Best Clothing Store for Women: June

Best Men’s Clothing Store: Heimie’s Haberdashery

Best Boutique: Proper

Best Place to Buy Jewelry: Golden Rule Collective

Best Thrift Store: Old School by Steeple People

Best Place to Buy a Gift: Northland Visions

Best Vintage Shop: FindFurnish

Best Adult Store: Enchantasys

Best Lingerie Store: Flirt Boutique

Best Gaming Shop: All Systems Go

Best Garden Center: Bloomington Garden Center & Landscape Co.

Best Pet Store: Chuck & Don’s

Best Green Business: Tech Dump

Best Hair Cut: Haus

Best Salon/Spa: Salt

Best Place to Buy Makeup: Bluemercury

Best Hotel: Nicollet Island Inn

Best Outdoors Store: REI in Bloomington

Best Gym: Solcana Fitness

Best Gay Bar: Brass Rail

Best Place to Buy Furniture: Guilded Salvage Antiques

Best Toy Store: Mischief Toy Store

Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Roadrunner Records

Best Tattoo Parlor: Tailorbird Tattoo

Best Strip Club: Augie’s Bourbon Street Cabaret

Best Head Shop: Hideaway

Best Smoke Shop: Midway Tobacco and Vapor

Best Beach: St. Croix Beach

Best Place to Jog: Prospect Park neighborhood

Best Hike: Schaar’s Bluff at Spring Lake Park

Best Weekend Getaway: Duluth

Best Day Trip: Winona

Best Bike Trail: Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

Best View: Kellogg Boulevard

Best Waterpark: Bamboo Bay

Best Place to Walk at Night: Rice Park

Best Place to Cross-Country Ski: Theo Wirth to Calhoun Beach Club

Best Place to Ice Skate: Skate the Star at MOA

Best Place to Sled: Columbia Golf Club

Best Dog Park: Loring Park Dog Grounds

Best Public Park: Gold Medal Park

Best Place to Do Yoga: Up Yoga

Best Mini Golf: Big Stone Mini Golf

Best Festival: Harmony Park Music Garden

Best Place to Shoot Pool: Yacht Club

Best Bowling Alley: Town Hall Lanes

Best Free Event/Activity: Riding MetroTransit for Free

Best Casino: Mystic Lake

Best Way to Spend $5: Riverview Theater

Best LGBTQ Event: Stonewall DFL Caucus

Best Place to Make Out: Vegas Lounge parking lot

Best Way to Score a Date: Recommending something at a grocery store

Best Place to See and Be Seen: Nicollet Mall

Best Dance Club: Honey

Best Dance Night: Nightchurch

Best Place to be Drunk: Pride

Best Place to Show Up Stoned: Recreation league baseball game in Powderhorn Park

Best Victimless Crime: Giving someone your Metro Transit pass

Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date: Minnesota State Fair

Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend: A brewery bike ride tour

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Any outdoor festival in the dead of winter