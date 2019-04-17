comScore
Best of the Twin Cities 2019: City Life

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Arts & Leisure
Ruth Mora

You need clothing. At least that's what society says. And you're supposed to get out into nature or find some way to be active, look alive, according to your therapist. And you need to be selective about where you show up high. So says your parole officer. Below, consider City Pages' choices for the best places to do those things and so, so many more.

Best Clothing Store for Women: June

Best Men’s Clothing Store: Heimie’s Haberdashery 

Best Boutique: Proper

Best Place to Buy Jewelry: Golden Rule Collective

Best Thrift Store: Old School by Steeple People

Best Place to Buy a Gift: Northland Visions

Best Vintage Shop: FindFurnish

Best Adult Store: Enchantasys

Best Lingerie Store: Flirt Boutique

Best Gaming Shop: All Systems Go

Best Garden Center: Bloomington Garden Center & Landscape Co.

Best Pet Store: Chuck & Don’s

Best Green Business: Tech Dump

Best Hair Cut: Haus

Best Salon/Spa: Salt

Best Place to Buy Makeup: Bluemercury

Best Hotel: Nicollet Island Inn

Best Outdoors Store: REI in Bloomington

Best Gym: Solcana Fitness

Best Gay Bar: Brass Rail

Best Place to Buy Furniture: Guilded Salvage Antiques

Best Toy Store: Mischief Toy Store

Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Roadrunner Records

Best Tattoo Parlor: Tailorbird Tattoo

Best Strip Club: Augie’s Bourbon Street Cabaret

Best Head Shop: Hideaway

Best Smoke Shop: Midway Tobacco and Vapor

Best Beach: St. Croix Beach

Best Place to Jog: Prospect Park neighborhood

Best Hike: Schaar’s Bluff at Spring Lake Park

Best Weekend Getaway: Duluth

Best Day Trip: Winona

Best Bike Trail: Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

Best View: Kellogg Boulevard

Best Waterpark: Bamboo Bay

Best Place to Walk at Night: Rice Park

Best Place to Cross-Country Ski: Theo Wirth to Calhoun Beach Club

Best Place to Ice Skate: Skate the Star at MOA

Best Place to Sled: Columbia Golf Club

Best Dog Park: Loring Park Dog Grounds

Best Public Park: Gold Medal Park

Best Place to Do Yoga: Up Yoga

Best Mini Golf: Big Stone Mini Golf

Best Festival: Harmony Park Music Garden

Best Place to Shoot Pool: Yacht Club

Best Bowling Alley: Town Hall Lanes

Best Free Event/Activity: Riding MetroTransit for Free

Best Casino: Mystic Lake

Best Way to Spend $5: Riverview Theater

Best LGBTQ Event: Stonewall DFL Caucus

Best Place to Make Out: Vegas Lounge parking lot

Best Way to Score a Date: Recommending something at a grocery store

Best Place to See and Be Seen: Nicollet Mall

Best Dance Club: Honey

Best Dance Night: Nightchurch

Best Place to be Drunk: Pride 

Best Place to Show Up Stoned: Recreation league baseball game in Powderhorn Park

Best Victimless Crime: Giving someone your Metro Transit pass

Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date: Minnesota State Fair

Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend: A brewery bike ride tour

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Any outdoor festival in the dead of winter

