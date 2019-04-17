Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Arts & Culture

So it takes a lot of consideration when choosing the top of the top each year. Folks in the Twin Cities seeking diversions have options: Plays that give fresh takes on old classics! Eco-fashion trailblazers! Award-winning authors! A gut-busting comedy scene!

Let’s take a look at some of our favorites. Here is our roundup of the best of the best winners in this year's Best Of the Twin Cities issue.

Best Theater Troupe: Theatre Coup d’Etat

Best Play: West Side Story

Best Director: Wendy Knox

Best Actor: C. Michael Menge

Best Theater: Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company: TU Dance

Best Choreographer: Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance: ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater: Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic: Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy): Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club: Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast: I Love You, Mana

Best Museum: Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition: “Siah Armajani: Follow This Line”

Best Permanent Collection Piece: The Bell Museum’s Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition: “Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle”

Best Art Gallery: Modus Locus

Best Public Art: American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Wet Paint

Best Art Event: MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New): Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used): Cream & Amber

Best Author: Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction): Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction): The Infamous Harry Hayward by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event: Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer: Hackwith Design House