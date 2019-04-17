Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Arts & Culture
The Twin Cities arts and culture scene is pretty amazing.
So it takes a lot of consideration when choosing the top of the top each year. Folks in the Twin Cities seeking diversions have options: Plays that give fresh takes on old classics! Eco-fashion trailblazers! Award-winning authors! A gut-busting comedy scene!
Let’s take a look at some of our favorites. Here is our roundup of the best of the best winners in this year's Best Of the Twin Cities issue.
Best Theater Troupe: Theatre Coup d’Etat
Best Play: West Side Story
Best Director: Wendy Knox
Best Actor: C. Michael Menge
Best Theater: Mixed Blood Theatre
Best Dance Company: TU Dance
Best Choreographer: Alanna Morris-Van Tassel
Best Dance Performance: ICON SAM: Temple Dances
Best Movie Theater: Lagoon Cinema
Best Standup Comic: Rana May
Best Open Mic (Comedy): Red Menace at Erik the Red
Best Comedy Club: Acme Comedy Co.
Best Comedy Podcast: I Love You, Mana
Best Museum: Minnesota History Center
Best Museum Exhibition: “Siah Armajani: Follow This Line”
Best Permanent Collection Piece: The Bell Museum’s Woolly Mammoth
Best Gallery Exhibition: “Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle”
Best Art Gallery: Modus Locus
Best Public Art: American Indian Center
Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Wet Paint
Best Art Event: MayDay Parade and Festival
Best Bookstore (New): Birchbark Books and Native Arts
Best Bookstore (Used): Cream & Amber
Best Author: Marlon James
Best Book (Fiction): Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories by Kelly Barnhill
Best Book (Nonfiction): The Infamous Harry Hayward by Shawn Francis Peters
Best Fashion Event: Minneapolis Vintage Market
Best Fashion Designer: Hackwith Design House