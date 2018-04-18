City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Talk of the Town

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 by CP Staff in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

Bijou Karman

What puts a face on these Twin Cities we so dearly love? It's the ballers, the radio talkers, the tweeters, the podcasters, and, yes, even the glorious public bathrooms that make our town hum. Below, you'll find all those whathaveyous, plus much, much more -- it's your civic duty to click! 

Best Sports Team: Minnesota Lynx

Best Lynx Player: Sylvia Fowles

Best Wild Player: Eric Staal

Best Twins Player: Byron Buxton

Best Timberwolves Player: Jimmy Butler

Best Vikings Player: Case Keenum

Best Coach: Mike Zimmer

Best College Athlete: Jordan Murphy

Best Sports Fan: Millie Wall

Best Live Sporting Event: MIAC hockey

Best Sports Highlight: The Minneapolis Miracle

Best Sportswriter: Britt Robson

Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Dan “Common Man” Cole

Best TV Sportscaster: Mark Rosen

Best TV Newsperson: Jason Matheson

Best Columnist: Jon Tevlin

Best TV Station: Minneapolis Television Network

Best Radio Station: KFAN

Best Radio Personality: Cathy Wurzer

Best Podcast: Gleeman & the Geek

Best Website: Wedge Live

Best Commercial: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Best Instagram: @maywaver

Best Tweeter: @RandBallsStu

Best Viral Moment: Stranger Things dino hoodie

Best Local Girl/Boy Made Good: Winona Ryder

Best Politicians: Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham

Best Power Couple: Tom Weber and Peggy Flanagan

Best Local Landmark: Hahn/Cock

Best Hipster Trend: Booze in movie theaters

Best Place to People-Watch: Stone Arch Bridge

Best Dressed: Jahna Peloquin

Best Suburb: Richfield

Best Construction Project: Allianz Field

Best Road: Pierce Butler Route

Best Parking Lot: Stillwater Veterans Memorial

Best Public Bathroom: Cityview Bar, Walker Art Center

Best Sign of Spring: Nice Rides deployed

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Biking in the winter

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content