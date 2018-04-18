Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Talk of the Town
What puts a face on these Twin Cities we so dearly love? It's the ballers, the radio talkers, the tweeters, the podcasters, and, yes, even the glorious public bathrooms that make our town hum. Below, you'll find all those whathaveyous, plus much, much more -- it's your civic duty to click!
Best Sports Team: Minnesota Lynx
Best Lynx Player: Sylvia Fowles
Best Wild Player: Eric Staal
Best Twins Player: Byron Buxton
Best Timberwolves Player: Jimmy Butler
Best Vikings Player: Case Keenum
Best Coach: Mike Zimmer
Best College Athlete: Jordan Murphy
Best Sports Fan: Millie Wall
Best Live Sporting Event: MIAC hockey
Best Sports Highlight: The Minneapolis Miracle
Best Sportswriter: Britt Robson
Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Dan “Common Man” Cole
Best TV Sportscaster: Mark Rosen
Best TV Newsperson: Jason Matheson
Best Columnist: Jon Tevlin
Best TV Station: Minneapolis Television Network
Best Radio Station: KFAN
Best Radio Personality: Cathy Wurzer
Best Podcast: Gleeman & the Geek
Best Website: Wedge Live
Best Commercial: Bauhaus Brew Labs
Best Instagram: @maywaver
Best Tweeter: @RandBallsStu
Best Viral Moment: Stranger Things dino hoodie
Best Local Girl/Boy Made Good: Winona Ryder
Best Politicians: Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham
Best Power Couple: Tom Weber and Peggy Flanagan
Best Local Landmark: Hahn/Cock
Best Hipster Trend: Booze in movie theaters
Best Place to People-Watch: Stone Arch Bridge
Best Dressed: Jahna Peloquin
Best Suburb: Richfield
Best Construction Project: Allianz Field
Best Road: Pierce Butler Route
Best Parking Lot: Stillwater Veterans Memorial
Best Public Bathroom: Cityview Bar, Walker Art Center
Best Sign of Spring: Nice Rides deployed
Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Biking in the winter