Best of the Twin Cities 2018: City Life
We are a multitudinous bunch, we Twin Citians. We're fashionable but don't want to break the bank looking good. We take care of our bodies, but also worry about the fitness of our soul. We like the great outdoors, but won't pass by a good dive bar... especially if it's got cheap pool tables. We're choosy but not snobby.
Below, behold the City Pages Best of the Twin Cities City Life for 2018.
Best Clothing Store for Women: Roe Wolfe
Best Boutique: Cake Plus-Size Resale
Best Clothing Store for Men: Buffalo Exchange
Best Lingerie Store: Room No. 3
Best Haircut: Rouge Urban Salon
Best Tattoo Parlor: Sea Wolf Tattoo Company
Best Salon: Cocoon Salon
Best Place to Buy Makeup: Target in the Quarry
Best Furniture Store: SouthSide Vintage & Quality Goods
Best Vintage Shop: Bearded Mermaid Bazaar
Best Outdoors Store: Mend Provisions
Best Bike Trail: The Midtown Greenway
Best Place to Sled: Como Golf Course
Best Place to Ice Skate: TRIA Rink
Best View: St. Croix Crossing
Best Place to Jog: Minnehaha Creek Park
Best Beach: Lake Nokomis Main Beach
Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park
Best Hike: Whitetail Woods Regional Park
Best Day Trip: St. Joseph/Collegeville/Cold Spring
Best Dog Park: Meeker Island Dog Park
Best Dog Daycare: Rover
Best Pet Supplies: Urban Tails Pet Supply
Best Place to Be Drunk: In a kayak in the middle of Cedar Lake
Best Place to Show Up Stoned: The MayDay Parade
Best Adult Store: Smitten Kitten
Best Head Shop: Legacy Glassworks Art Gallery and Tobacco Shop
Best Strip Club: BJ’s Liquor Lounge
Best Place to Do Yoga: Common Ground Meditation Center
Best Gym: Los Campeones
Best Bowling Alley: Elsie’s
Best Mini Golf: Can Can Wonderland
Best Splash Pad: Wabun Picnic Area Wading Pool
Best Festival: Minnesota Fringe
Best Place to Shoot Pool: 19 Bar
Best Free Event: Open Streets
Best Way to Spend $5: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Flashlight Vinyl
Best Casino: Canterbury Park
Best Mall: Ridgedale Center
Best Green Business: Gandhi Mahal
Best Garden Center: Bachman’s on Lyndale
Best Gaming Shop: Heroic Goods and Games
Best Place to Buy a Gift: Gumball Boutique
Best Thrift Store: Empty the Nest
Best Toy Store: Tomodachi
Best Weekend Getaway: LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Best Hotel: W Minneapolis — The Foshay
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Bde Maka Ska
Best Place to Walk at Night: The St. Paul skyway between Union Depot and Cray Plaza
Best Place to Take Your Boring Friend: The Saloon
Best Victimless Crime: Book an ensemble of more than five musicians
Best Place to See and Be Seen: Political activism
Best LGBTQ Event: Daddy
Best Dance Club: Kitty Cat Klub
Best Dance Night: “House Proud” at Honey
Best Gay Bar: eagleBOLTbar
Best Way to Score a Date: Uptown VFW karaoke
Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date: Scream Town
Best Place to Make Out: Betty Danger’s Ferris wheel in the dead of winter