Best of the Twin Cities 2018: City Life

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 by CP Staff in Arts & Leisure
We are a multitudinous bunch, we Twin Citians. We're fashionable but don't want to break the bank looking good. We take care of our bodies, but also worry about the fitness of our soul. We like the great outdoors, but won't pass by a good dive bar... especially if it's got cheap pool tables. We're choosy but not snobby. 

Below, behold the City Pages Best of the Twin Cities City Life for 2018.

Best Clothing Store for Women: Roe Wolfe

Best Boutique: Cake Plus-Size Resale

Best Clothing Store for Men: Buffalo Exchange

Best Lingerie Store: Room No. 3

Best Haircut: Rouge Urban Salon

Best Tattoo Parlor: Sea Wolf Tattoo Company

Best Salon: Cocoon Salon

Best Place to Buy Makeup: Target in the Quarry

Best Furniture Store: SouthSide Vintage & Quality Goods

Best Vintage Shop: Bearded Mermaid Bazaar

Best Outdoors Store: Mend Provisions

Best Bike Trail: The Midtown Greenway

Best Place to Sled: Como Golf Course

Best Place to Ice Skate: TRIA Rink

Best View: St. Croix Crossing

Best Place to Jog: Minnehaha Creek Park

Best Beach: Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park

Best Hike: Whitetail Woods Regional Park

Best Day Trip: St. Joseph/Collegeville/Cold Spring

Best Dog Park: Meeker Island Dog Park

Best Dog Daycare: Rover

Best Pet Supplies: Urban Tails Pet Supply

Best Place to Be Drunk: In a kayak in the middle of Cedar Lake

Best Place to Show Up Stoned: The MayDay Parade

Best Adult Store: Smitten Kitten

Best Head Shop: Legacy Glassworks Art Gallery and Tobacco Shop

Best Strip Club: BJ’s Liquor Lounge

Best Place to Do Yoga: Common Ground Meditation Center

Best Gym: Los Campeones

Best Bowling Alley: Elsie’s

Best Mini Golf: Can Can Wonderland

Best Splash Pad: Wabun Picnic Area Wading Pool

Best Festival: Minnesota Fringe

Best Place to Shoot Pool: 19 Bar

Best Free Event: Open Streets

Best Way to Spend $5: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Flashlight Vinyl

Best Casino: Canterbury Park

Best Mall: Ridgedale Center

Best Green Business: Gandhi Mahal

Best Garden Center: Bachman’s on Lyndale

Best Gaming Shop: Heroic Goods and Games

Best Place to Buy a Gift: Gumball Boutique

Best Thrift Store: Empty the Nest

Best Toy Store: Tomodachi

Best Weekend Getaway: LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Best Hotel: W Minneapolis — The Foshay

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Bde Maka Ska

Best Place to Walk at Night: The St. Paul skyway between Union Depot and Cray Plaza

Best Place to Take Your Boring Friend: The Saloon

Best Victimless Crime: Book an ensemble of more than five musicians

Best Place to See and Be Seen: Political activism

Best LGBTQ Event: Daddy

Best Dance Club: Kitty Cat Klub

Best Dance Night: “House Proud” at Honey

Best Gay Bar: eagleBOLTbar

Best Way to Score a Date: Uptown VFW karaoke

Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date: Scream Town

Best Place to Make Out: Betty Danger’s Ferris wheel in the dead of winter

