Best of the Twin Cities 2018: City Life

Below, behold the City Pages Best of the Twin Cities City Life for 2018.

Best Clothing Store for Women: Roe Wolfe

Best Boutique: Cake Plus-Size Resale

Best Clothing Store for Men: Buffalo Exchange

Best Lingerie Store: Room No. 3

Best Haircut: Rouge Urban Salon

Best Tattoo Parlor: Sea Wolf Tattoo Company

Best Salon: Cocoon Salon

Best Place to Buy Makeup: Target in the Quarry

Best Furniture Store: SouthSide Vintage & Quality Goods

Best Vintage Shop: Bearded Mermaid Bazaar

Best Outdoors Store: Mend Provisions

Best Bike Trail: The Midtown Greenway

Best Place to Sled: Como Golf Course

Best Place to Ice Skate: TRIA Rink

Best View: St. Croix Crossing

Best Place to Jog: Minnehaha Creek Park

Best Beach: Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park

Best Hike: Whitetail Woods Regional Park

Best Day Trip: St. Joseph/Collegeville/Cold Spring

Best Dog Park: Meeker Island Dog Park

Best Dog Daycare: Rover

Best Pet Supplies: Urban Tails Pet Supply

Best Place to Be Drunk: In a kayak in the middle of Cedar Lake

Best Place to Show Up Stoned: The MayDay Parade

Best Adult Store: Smitten Kitten

Best Head Shop: Legacy Glassworks Art Gallery and Tobacco Shop

Best Strip Club: BJ’s Liquor Lounge

Best Place to Do Yoga: Common Ground Meditation Center

Best Gym: Los Campeones

Best Bowling Alley: Elsie’s

Best Mini Golf: Can Can Wonderland

Best Splash Pad: Wabun Picnic Area Wading Pool

Best Festival: Minnesota Fringe

Best Place to Shoot Pool: 19 Bar

Best Free Event: Open Streets

Best Way to Spend $5: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Flashlight Vinyl

Best Casino: Canterbury Park

Best Mall: Ridgedale Center

Best Green Business: Gandhi Mahal

Best Garden Center: Bachman’s on Lyndale

Best Gaming Shop: Heroic Goods and Games

Best Place to Buy a Gift: Gumball Boutique

Best Thrift Store: Empty the Nest

Best Toy Store: Tomodachi

Best Weekend Getaway: LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Best Hotel: W Minneapolis — The Foshay

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: Bde Maka Ska

Best Place to Walk at Night: The St. Paul skyway between Union Depot and Cray Plaza

Best Place to Take Your Boring Friend: The Saloon

Best Victimless Crime: Book an ensemble of more than five musicians

Best Place to See and Be Seen: Political activism

Best LGBTQ Event: Daddy

Best Dance Club: Kitty Cat Klub

Best Dance Night: “House Proud” at Honey

Best Gay Bar: eagleBOLTbar

Best Way to Score a Date: Uptown VFW karaoke

Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date: Scream Town

Best Place to Make Out: Betty Danger’s Ferris wheel in the dead of winter