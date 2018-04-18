Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Arts & Culture

So it takes a lot of consideration when choosing the top of the top each year. Folks in the Twin Cities seeking diversions have options: Plays! Underground dance performances! Wild gallery and museum shows! Glam fashion parties! Street festivals! Here is our roundup of the best of the best winners in this year's Best Of the Twin Cities issue.

Best Museum: Paisley Park

Best Museum Exhibition: “Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe”

Best Art Gallery: The White Page

Best Gallery Exhibition: Julie Buffalohead

Best Public Art: United Crushers

Best Mural: CTUL Building

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Art Event: Spearwave

Best Fashion Event: Fashion Week MN

Best Fashion Designer: Winsome Goods

Best Comedy Club: Acme Comedy Co.

Best Open Mic (Comedy): The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Local Standup: Ali Sultan

Best Local Comedy Podcast: Profession Confession with Gabe Noah

Best Movie Theater: Trylon Cinema

Best Author: Bao Phi

Best Book (Nonfiction): First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom

Best Book (Fiction): Gone to Dust

Best Bookstore (New): Moon Palace Books

Best Bookstore (Used): Uncle Hugo’s

Best Actor: Zack Myers

Best Actress: Maeve Moynihan

Best Director: Laura Leffler

Best Play: Annie

Best Theater Troupe: Sheep Theater

Best Theater: Penumbra Theatre

Best Dance Performance: Morgan Thorson’s Still Life

Best Choreographer: Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Dance Company: Ragamala Dance Company