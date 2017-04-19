Best of the Twin Cities 2017: City Life
Cities choose who they are through a few million decisions each day. Where do you go to look good, and once you do, where do you go to show off? Where do you take old friends or new lovers? Where do we go to get away from everyone in town, and where do we go to find the most of them together all at once? Below, find our list of the best places to make those choices, and more.
Best Clothing Store (Women): Hazel & Rose
Best Clothing Store (Men): Martin Patrick3
Best Thrift Store: Arc’s Value Village
Best Boutique: Mille
Best Vintage Store: The Golden Pearl Vintage
Best Place to Buy Makeup: Nordstrom
Best Haircut: Honeycomb
Best Place to Buy Jewelry: b. Resale
Best Toy Store: Creative Kidstuff
Best place to buy a gift: i like you/i like you too
Best Salon/Spa: HAUS Salon
Best Place for a Sunday beer run: Anywhere!
Best Place to buy Vinyl: Barely Brothers Records
Best Dog Daycare: Metro Dogs
Best Pet Store: Calhoun Pet Supply
Best Outdoors Store: Midwest Mountaineering
Best Mall: Mall of America
Best Green Business: Übergrün
Best Garden Center: Leitner’s Garden Center
Best Gaming Shop: Source Comics & Games
Best Strip Club: King of Diamonds
Best Place to Shoot Pool: Two Stooges Sports Bar & Grill
Best Tattoo Parlor: Minneapolis Tattoo Shop
Best Hotel: Hewing Hotel
Best Head Shop: Clown Glass
Best Lingerie Store: Flirt Boutique
Best Smoke Shop: Perfect Ash
Best Casino: Mystic Lake
Best Adult Store: Bondesque
Best Beach: White Sands Beach
Best Weekend Getaway: Grand Marais
Best Public Park: Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Best Place to Walk at Night: Milwaukee Avenue Historic District
Best Place to Jog: Summit Avenue
Best Bowling Alley: Memory Lanes
Best Mini Golf Course: Can Can Wonderland
Best Place to Ice Skate: Centennial Lakes
Best Place to Sled: Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area
Best Place to Cross-Country Ski: Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve
Best Gym: Solcana Fitness
Best Place to do Yoga: Yess Yoga
Best Hike: Shovel Point Trail at Tettegouche State Park
Best Day Trip: Stockholm, Wisconsin
Best Way to Spend $5: Minneapolis Institute of Art
Best Free Event/Activity: Capture the Flag with Grown-Up Club
Best LGBTQ Event: Flip Phone’s Drag Brunch
Best Place to See and Be Seen: Walker After Hours
Best Way to Impress a Date: Northern Lights
Best Place to Take a Tinder Date: Brave New Workshop
Best Victimless Crime: Taking the dog out (for a beer)
Best Dance Night: All 90s Dance Party, Honey
Best Festival: Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Best Dance Club: The Front Cafe
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: St. Paul Farmers' Market
Best Place to be Drunk: TCF Bank Stadium, during a Minnesota United FC game
Best Place to Make Out: First Avenue
Best Place to Show up Stoned: Midnight at Uptown Theatre
