City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2017: City Life

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Arts & Leisure
Emily Utne

Cities choose who they are through a few million decisions each day. Where do you go to look good, and once you do, where do you go to show off? Where do you take old friends or new lovers? Where do we go to get away from everyone in town, and where do we go to find the most of them together all at once? Below, find our list of the best places to make those choices, and more. 


Best Clothing Store (Women)Hazel & Rose

Best Clothing Store (Men): Martin Patrick3

Best Thrift StoreArc’s Value Village

Best BoutiqueMille

Best Vintage StoreThe Golden Pearl Vintage

Best Place to Buy Makeup: Nordstrom

Best Haircut: Honeycomb

Best Place to Buy Jewelryb. Resale

Best Toy Store: Creative Kidstuff

Best place to buy a gifti like you/i like you too

Best Salon/Spa: HAUS Salon

Best Place for a Sunday beer run: Anywhere!

Best Place to buy Vinyl: Barely Brothers Records

Best Dog DaycareMetro Dogs

Best Pet Store: Calhoun Pet Supply

Best Outdoors Store: Midwest Mountaineering

Best MallMall of America

Best Green Business: Übergrün

Best Garden CenterLeitner’s Garden Center

Best Gaming ShopSource Comics & Games

Best Strip ClubKing of Diamonds

Best Place to Shoot Pool: Two Stooges Sports Bar & Grill

Best Tattoo ParlorMinneapolis Tattoo Shop

Best HotelHewing Hotel

Best Head ShopClown Glass

Best Lingerie StoreFlirt Boutique

Best Smoke ShopPerfect Ash

Best CasinoMystic Lake

Best Adult StoreBondesque

Best BeachWhite Sands Beach

Best Weekend Getaway: Grand Marais

Best Public Park: Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Best Place to Walk at Night: Milwaukee Avenue Historic District

Best Place to Jog: Summit Avenue

Best Bowling Alley: Memory Lanes

Best Mini Golf CourseCan Can Wonderland

Best Place to Ice Skate: Centennial Lakes

Best Place to SledBuck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area

Best Place to Cross-Country SkiMurphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

Best GymSolcana Fitness

Best Place to do YogaYess Yoga

Best HikeShovel Point Trail at Tettegouche State Park

Best Day TripStockholm, Wisconsin

Best Way to Spend $5: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Best Free Event/Activity: Capture the Flag with Grown-Up Club

Best LGBTQ EventFlip Phone’s Drag Brunch

Best Place to See and Be Seen: Walker After Hours

Best Way to Impress a Date: Northern Lights

Best Place to Take a Tinder DateBrave New Workshop

Best Victimless CrimeTaking the dog out (for a beer)

Best Dance NightAll 90s Dance Party, Honey

Best Festival: Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Best Dance Club: The Front Cafe

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests: St. Paul Farmers' Market

Best Place to be Drunk: TCF Bank Stadium, during a Minnesota United FC game

Best Place to Make Out: First Avenue

Best Place to Show up StonedMidnight at Uptown Theatre

 

 

