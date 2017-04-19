Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Arts and Entertainment
Minneapolis and St. Paul's creative scene is nothing short of amazing. We have nationally recognized museums, award-winning publishing houses, and live theater being performed in every corner of the cities. Below you'll find out top choices for people, places, and things that shined brightest this year.
Best Museum: Walker Art Center
Best Art Gallery: All My Relations Gallery
Best Museum Exhibition: Ken Gonzales-Day: "Shadowlands"
Best Public Art: Erin Sayer’s Prince stencils
Best Art Crawl: FLOW: Northside Arts Crawl
Best Gallery Exhibition: Lindsay Rhyner: "PRV’S"
Best Art Supplies: Art Materials
Best Fashion Show: Envision
Best Fashion Designer: Russell Bourrienne
Best Bookstore (New): Milkweed Books
Best Bookstore (Used): Magers & Quinn
Best Author: Louise Erdrich
Best Book (Nonfiction): The King of Skid Row by James Eli Shiffer
Best Book (Fiction): Knockout by John Jodzio
Best Theater: Jungle Theater
Best Play: Two Gentlemen of Verona
Best Actress: Shelby Richardson
Best Actor: Randy Reyes
Best Director: Peter Rothstein
Best Theater Troupe: Sandbox Theatre
Best Movie Theater: Showplace ICON Theatre at West End
Best Open Mic (Comedy): Sisyphus Brewing
Best Standup Comic: Greg Coleman II
Best Comedy Club: Joke Joint Comedy Club
Best Dance Company: TU Dance
Best Dance Performance: James Sewell Ballet’s Killer Pig
Best Choreographer: Karen Sherman
