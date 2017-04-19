City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Arts and Entertainment

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Minneapolis and St. Paul's creative scene is nothing short of amazing. We have nationally recognized museums, award-winning publishing houses, and live theater being performed in every corner of the cities. Below you'll find out top choices for people, places, and things that shined brightest this year.

Best Museum: Walker Art Center

Best Art Gallery: All My Relations Gallery

Best Museum Exhibition: Ken Gonzales-Day: "Shadowlands" 

Best Public Art: Erin Sayer’s Prince stencils

Best Art Crawl: FLOW: Northside Arts Crawl

Best Gallery Exhibition: Lindsay Rhyner: "PRV’S" 

Best Art Supplies: Art Materials

Best Fashion Show: Envision

Best Fashion Designer: Russell Bourrienne

Best Bookstore (New): Milkweed Books

Best Bookstore (Used): Magers & Quinn

Best Author: Louise Erdrich

Best Book (Nonfiction): The King of Skid Row by James Eli Shiffer

Best Book (Fiction): Knockout by John Jodzio

Best Theater: Jungle Theater

Best Play: Two Gentlemen of Verona

Best Actress: Shelby Richardson

Best Actor: Randy Reyes

Best Director: Peter Rothstein

Best Theater Troupe: Sandbox Theatre

Best Movie Theater: Showplace ICON Theatre at West End

Best Open Mic (Comedy): Sisyphus Brewing

Best Standup Comic: Greg Coleman II

Best Comedy Club: Joke Joint Comedy Club

Best Dance Company: TU Dance

Best Dance Performance: James Sewell Ballet’s Killer Pig

Best Choreographer: Karen Sherman

